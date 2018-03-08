Gold Investing VIDEO — Brien Lundin: Gold Price Outlook Uncertain in the Short Term It's tough to predict the gold price in the short term, says Gold Newsletter Editor Brien Lundin. But 2018 is shaping up to be a good year for metals. « VIDEO — Adrian Day: 201… Charlotte McLeod • March 8, 2018

2018 is shaping up to be a good year for metals, says Gold Newsletter Editor Brien Lundin. But making short-term gold price predictions is difficult right now.

“The markets have been … overreacting to headline events,” he explained at this year’s PDAC convention. “Fed minutes, the White House pronouncements, a lot of things. We can’t really predict what the headlines are going to be. But not only that, the markets have been reacting in different ways than they have in the past to each new event … it creates a lot of uncertainty in the near term.”

Lundin noted that investors are also still adjusting to new US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, who he expects to be “more frank” than Janet Yellen, the previous chair.

And of course, US President Donald Trump’s tariffs have been in the news. “That I think has drowned out any of the concerns that we had about Jerome Powell for the moment,” he said, adding, “I think they’re terrible, a terrible idea. I think it creates uncertainty, which creates volatility in the market. There is a scenario in which gold could benefit from that. But I don’t look at it as a long-term driver of gold prices.”

Watch the interview above for more insight from Lundin on gold and how to choose stocks, and click here to view our PDAC 2018 playlist on YouTube. The transcript for this interview will be added shortly.

