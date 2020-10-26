“There’s so much evidence and so much aligned in favor of the metal that really the argument’s almost indisputable at this point,” said Brien Lundin of Gold Newsletter.









Gold is facing near-term uncertainty as the US election approaches, but according to Brien Lundin, editor of Gold Newsletter, the metal’s long-term future appears secure.

Lundin, who is also the host of the annual New Orleans Investment Conference, said that at this year’s iteration of the event there was a strong consensus that gold is on a positive path.

“For the first time in a long time there’s broad agreement on a bullish picture for gold, (and) a lot of really smart people with an array of evidence to back that up,” he said.

Lundin admitted that seeing a consensus is somewhat concerning — after all, many resource market participants prefer to take a contrarian approach to investing. But overall he’s not too worried.

“The fact that just about everybody agrees that the gold price will be higher a year or two years down the road doesn’t seem to be a cause for that much worry,” he explained. “There’s so much evidence and so much aligned in favor of the metal that really the argument’s almost indisputable at this point.”

Speaking more specifically about the US election, Lundin said he thinks it will make trading “choppy” in the short term. But no matter who wins, gold will benefit.

“I think that regardless of who wins … the stimulus will go on, the ever-easier monetary policies will go on. And there’s really nothing they can do given the debt loads but continue those policies,” he said.

For investors who do not yet own physical precious metals, Lundin suggested that now is the time to build a position. And for those interested in mining stocks, he emphasized that it’s important to put together a personal plan for steady accumulation in the market.

Watch the video above for more from Lundin on the New Orleans Investment Conference and the gold space, including three stocks he’s interested in right now.

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.