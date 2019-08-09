VIDEO — Brian Leni: Gold is Up, But Don’t Lose Track of Fundamental Value

Brian Leni, founder of Junior Stock Review, shares his thoughts on the gold price and how to choose the best companies in the resource space.









Interview by Charlotte McLeod; article text by Priscila Barrera.

The Investing News Network (INN) spoke with Brian Leni, founder of Junior Stock Review, at this year’s Sprott Natural Resource Symposium.

Leni shared his thoughts on the gold price, which since the interview has broken US$1,500 per ounce for the first time in six years. “It is highly likely that we will see sustained high gold prices moving forward, but I don’t put too much weight on that,” he said.

For Leni, prices are not a factor he focuses on when making investment decisions.

“It’s so easy to get caught up in the clouds and think about where the metal price could go that I think you lose sight of the fundamental value,” he said. “As a fundamental investor in companies, I think it’s more important to concentrate on what makes the company’s valuation prospective for investment.”

Leni also shared his thoughts on nickel and why he is still bullish on the base metal.

“The narrative (for nickel) surrounds battery metals, and I think that becomes a factor as we move forward ― but how big of a factor? We have no idea yet,” he said. “But given where the stainless steel market is, it’s looking really good for nickel moving forward.”

Sharing his experience as an investor in the resource sector with INN, Leni talked about how to pick the best companies in the space and how he approaches research when looking at investments.

“You need to understand yourself … that is going to dictate how you invest in the market, and having that understanding is going to make you more successful,” he said.

Watch the video above to learn more about Leni’s thoughts on investments, gold and nickel. Our full playlist for the Sprott event can be found on YouTube.

Securities Disclosure: I, Priscila Barrera, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.