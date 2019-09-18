Brent Cook: Exploration Will be the Next Big Gold Trend

Brent Cook offers his thoughts on the next top trend in mining, where the gold price is headed and Australian companies in North America.









Interview by Charlotte McLeod; article text by Scott Tibballs.

The new trend for the near term in the gold space will be exploration and discovery, according to Brent Cook of Exploration Insights.

“We are seeing the majors begin a more concerted exploration effort, which means they’re also going to be putting money into joint ventures and funding juniors,” he said.

In an interview with the Investing News Network at the Precious Metals Summit in Beaver Creek, Colorado, Cook also talked about sentiment, the gold price and Australian miners investing with North American companies.

Cook talked up the benefits of majors investing in juniors, noting that juniors can be more focused on operating in specific regions. “It’s much more efficient to joint venture or fund a junior that’s active in the area — knows the people, knows the rules.”

On sentiment, Cook said that gold appears to be holding above US$1,500 an ounce, and that is giving investors hope. “Sentiment seems to be a lot better here; there’s money starting to flow into the sector. You can see a lot more funds starting to poke around. It’s looking fairly positive, to be honest.”

He said that if the gold price can hold out until the end of 2019, 2020 should bring even more positive sentiment and investing in the sector.

Finally, Cook talked about why there are more Australian companies moving into the North American market and working with North American companies.

“They’ve done really well, their share prices are high and there’s the whole world to look at. They’ve done a good job, so I think we’ll see more Australians not necessarily buying a lot more, but venturing into projects with North American juniors.”

Listen to the full interview above for more thoughts from Cook on the gold space and the mining industry in general. Our full playlist for the Precious Metals Summit can be found on YouTube.

