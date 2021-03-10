Gold

Investing News
.

Barksdale Resources CEO Rick Trotman on the WealthHolders Podcast

- March 10th, 2021
Barksdale Resources Logo

CEO Rick Trotman discussed Barksdale Resources’ projects and plans and says that from a speculative investment standpoint, “this is the time.”

Barksdale Resources (TSXV:BRO) CEO Rick Trotman was recently interviewed on WealthHolders Podcast. In the interview, Trotman shared that he started out as an Exploration Geologist at Barrick Gold’s Goldstrike Mine in Nevada, eventually started working for a financial analyst, and into a mining-focused private equity firm. He also shared insights on the exploration industry and investing – he says investors should come in, “with eyes wide open and ask the right questions, and you should also ask around.”

Trotman also discussed Barksdale Resources’ projects and plans and says that from a speculative investment standpoint, “this is the time.”

Barksdale Resources’ flagship asset is a portfolio of four projects located in the Patagonia mining district of southern Arizona. Following years of consolidation, Barksdale is now the second largest mineral claim holder in the area behind South32 (ASX:S32).

Click here for the full interview

 

Gold Outlook Report
 

Introducing Our NEW Gold Outlook Report

   
BURSTING With Exclusive Information Not Found Anywhere Else. Don't Get Left Behind!
Grab Your FREE Gold Report Today!
 

 

Related posts

Copper Porphyries: Are They the Key to the Electric Vehicle Boom?
The Economics of Restarting a Past-producing Mine
Barksdale Closes First Tranche of C$6.325 Million Financing and Initial Option Payment on San Javier
Barksdale Finalizes Option Agreement for San Javier

Tags

Tags:

Leave a Reply

×