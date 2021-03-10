Barksdale Resources CEO Rick Trotman on the WealthHolders Podcast

CEO Rick Trotman discussed Barksdale Resources’ projects and plans and says that from a speculative investment standpoint, “this is the time.”









Barksdale Resources (TSXV:BRO) CEO Rick Trotman was recently interviewed on WealthHolders Podcast. In the interview, Trotman shared that he started out as an Exploration Geologist at Barrick Gold’s Goldstrike Mine in Nevada, eventually started working for a financial analyst, and into a mining-focused private equity firm. He also shared insights on the exploration industry and investing – he says investors should come in, “with eyes wide open and ask the right questions, and you should also ask around.”

Trotman also discussed Barksdale Resources’ projects and plans and says that from a speculative investment standpoint, “this is the time.”

Barksdale Resources’ flagship asset is a portfolio of four projects located in the Patagonia mining district of southern Arizona. Following years of consolidation, Barksdale is now the second largest mineral claim holder in the area behind South32 (ASX:S32).

Click here for the full interview