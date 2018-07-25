ATAC Announces Gold and Silver Results at Rosy Gold Property

ATAC Resources Ltd. announced a maiden mineral resource estimate for its Osiris project at the Rackla gold property, Yukon. The Osiris project is 100 percent-owned by ATAC.











Highlights are as follows:

Highlights are as follows:

Inferred Mineral Resource of 1,685,000 ounces gold at an average grade of 4.23 grams per tonne, including a pit-constrained mineral resource containing 1,055,000 ounces of gold at 4.08 grams per tonne;

Globally competitive discovery cost of C$32 per ounce of gold; and,

All zones outcrop at surface and remain open in multiple directions; a 10,000 metre drill program is currently underway to increase the Osiris resources.

Graham Downs, president and CEO, commented: