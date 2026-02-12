The Conversation (0)
February 12, 2026
Kalgoorlie Gold Mining (KAL:AU) has announced EIS diamond drilling results, Pinjin
30 May 2025
Kalgoorlie Gold Mining
Unlocking gold deposits hidden under shallow cover in the heart of Western Australia’s Eastern Goldfields Keep Reading...
29 January
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
Kalgoorlie Gold Mining (KAL:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
18 December 2025
New RC drilling extends primary gold at Lighthorse
Kalgoorlie Gold Mining (KAL:AU) has announced New RC drilling extends primary gold at LighthorseDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
27 October 2025
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
Kalgoorlie Gold Mining (KAL:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
02 October 2025
Option Exercise Nets $2.3M to Expand Exploration at Pinjin
Kalgoorlie Gold Mining (KAL:AU) has announced Option exercise nets $2.3M to expand exploration at PinjinDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
21 August 2025
SAM Results Support Upcoming RC and Diamond Drilling
Kalgoorlie Gold Mining (KAL:AU) has announced SAM results support upcoming RC and diamond drillingDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
