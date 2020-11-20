Alianza Minerals: Discovery Focused Hybrid Prospect Generator in the USA, Canada, and Peru

Alianza Minerals (TSXV:ANZ) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network.









Alianza Minerals (TSXV:ANZ) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network. A hybrid-prospect generator with an active portfolio of high-value projects, Alianza currently holds five projects in Nevada, six in Yukon, one in Colorado, one project and one royalty in Peru and three royalties in Mexico.

The company’s 100 percent owned flagship Haldane silver project is located within Yukon’s prolific Keno Hill mining district. The Keno Hill district is Canada’s second-largest silver producer and one of the world’s highest-grade silver camps. Between 1913 and 1989, the district generated over 217 M oz of silver with average production grades of 1,149 g/t silver (37 oz/t), 5.62 percent lead and 3.14 percent zinc.

Recently closed $3.2 million in financing and is fully funded until the end of 2021.

Two of the company’s other projects include the Tim silver project in Yukon and the Twin Canyon gold project in Colorado.

The company’s Tim property hosts high-grade silver mineralization at surface while the Twin Canyon property hosts a series of underground workings dating back to the 1980s and 1990s. Historic sampling yielded gold grades of up to 15.77 g/t.

All three of the company’s project areas benefit from significant infrastructure and exceptional road access.