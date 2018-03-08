Algold Grants Stock Options

Algold Resources Ltd. (TSXV:ALG) is pleased to announce the granting of a total of 300,000 stock options to Lucas Werner Claessens and Brahim Ahmed Salem Ghadda, each of whom joined its board of directors on February 6, 2018. These grants were made in accordance with Algold’s policies for new directors.

Each option expires after 10 years and is exercisable at a price of $0.13. One-third of the options vest immediately, with the remainder vesting in two equal tranches of 33% on the first and second anniversaries of the date of the grant.

ABOUT ALGOLD

Algold Resources Ltd is focused on the exploration and development of gold deposits in West Africa. The board of directors and management team are seasoned resource industry professionals with extensive experience in the exploration and development of world-class gold projects in Africa.

For further information, please contact:

Algold Resources Limited.

1320 Graham Blvd., Suite 132, Town of Mont-Royal, Quebec, H3P 3C8, www.algold.com

Francois Auclair M.Sc., PGeo Alex Ball

President & CEO Executive VP, Finance and Corporate Development

[email protected] [email protected]

+1 (514) 889-5089 +1 (647) 919 2227

