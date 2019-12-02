5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: Precious Metals Stocks Up

Last week’s top-gaining stocks on the TSXV were Cobalt Blockchain, Antioquia Gold, Margaux Resources, Axmin and Pan Global Resources.









The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) closed the week up at 533.48 points, increasing 0.22 percent.

Tensions between China and the US were on the rise this week, increasing uncertainty over trade negotiations.

Despite rallying on Friday, gold was on track to post its worst month in three years while nickel continued to fall and was on course for its biggest monthly decline in eight years.

Is gold a good hedge investment? Get an in depth market report for free! Give me my free report!

That said, a number of stocks in the mining sector saw a share price increase including:

Cobalt Blockchain (TSXV:COBC)

Antioquia Gold (TSXV:AGD)

Margaux Resources (TSXV:MRL)

Axmin (TSXV:AXM)

Pan Global Resources (TSXV:PGZ)

Without further ado, here’s a look at the 5 top weekly TSXV stocks.

Cobalt Blockchain

Cobalt Blockchain is a resource company expanding its exploration and development business including cobalt assets in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The company has developed and is implementing a blockchain-based reporting platform to provide greater certainty of provenance and further assurance that all minerals procured are ethically-sourced.

On November 21, the company posted a release on SEDAR saying it was still working to complete a private placement of C$1 million. Shares of the company increased 66.67 percent last week to reach C$0.07.

Antioquia Gold

Antioquia Gold is a gold exploration and development company. Its wholly owned flagship Cisneros project in Antioquia, Colombia, started production in the first quarter of 2019.

The company filed its interim unaudited financial results on SEDAR on November 25. During the five day period, shares of the company increased 50 percent to reach C$0.03 by Friday.

Margaux Resources

Margaux Resources is a mineral acquisition and exploration company focused on gold exploration in British Columbia. It owns interests in historically producing assets, Cassiar and Sheep Creek.

The company did not release any news, but shares of Margaux Resources jumped 42.86 percent last week to reach C$0.10.

Ready to profit from precious metals this year? Read your free report today for stocks, market data and more... Give me my free report!

Axmin

Gold-focused Axmin has projects in the Central African Republic (CAR) and a royalty agreement with Teranga Gold (TSX:TGZ,OTCQX:TGCDF) in Senegal. The main focus of Axmin at this time is to develop the Passendro project in the CAR as soon as the security situation in the country allows it.

“Both the company and the Government of the CAR wish to see a rapid development of the asset, however the security situation in the area surrounding the company’s development area has unfortunately not stabilized as quickly as the government and the company anticipated,” Axmin states in its financial interim filing on SEDAR on November 29.

Over the five-day period, shares of Axmin saw a spike of 41.94 percent to close the five day period at C$0.44.

Pan Global Resources

Pan Global Resources is actively engaged in base and precious metal exploration in Spain and is pursuing opportunities from exploration through to mine development. Pan Global has interests in the Aguilas and the Escacena projects

On November 25, the company announced a non-brokered private placement for up to C$1 million to accelerate exploration at the prospective Escacena project on Spain’s Iberian Belt.

Shares of Pan Global Resources saw a spike of 40.91 percent to close the five day period at C$0.15.

Data for 5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks articles is retrieved each Friday at 10:30 a.m. PST using TradingView’s stock screener. Only companies with market capitalizations greater than C$10 million prior to the week’s gains are included. Companies within the basic materials and energy sectors are considered.

Don’t forget to follow us at @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Priscila Barrera, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.