5 Top Weekly TSX Performers: Aya Gold and Silver Up on Drill Results
Last week's top-gaining stocks on the TSX were Almonty Industries, Aya Gold and Silver, Serabi Gold, Turquoise Hill and Perpetua Resources.
The S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) was trading at 21,611.76 by midday on Friday (November 19).
The index edged down on the last day of the week weighed down by energy stocks as fears of rising COVID-19 cases in Europe increased.
On Friday, gold gained on the back of inflation concerns with sister metal silver remaining mostly unchanged.
Last week's five TSX-listed mining stocks that saw the biggest gains are as follows:
- Almonty Industries (TSX:AII)
- Aya Gold and Silver (TSX:AYA)
- Serabi Gold (TSX:SBI)
- Turquoise Hill (TSX:TRQ)
- Perpetual Resources (TSX:PPTA)
Here's a look at those companies and the factors that moved their share prices last week.
Almonty Industries
Canada-based Almonty is focused on the mining, processing and shipping of tungsten concentrate from its Los Santos mine in Western Spain and its Panasqueira mine in Portugal. The company is also developing its Almonty Korea Tungsten project at the closed Sangdong tungsten mine in Gangwon Province, South Korea, as well as its Valtreixal tin-tungsten project in Northwestern Spain.
Last week, shares of Almonty Industries increased 13.33 percent, trading at C$1.02 by the end of the week.
Aya Gold and Silver
Aya Gold and Silver is focused on the acquisition, exploration and evaluation of mineral properties located in Morocco. The company operates the high-grade Zgounder silver mine and is exploring its properties along the prospective South-Atlas Fault, several of which have hosted past-producing mines and historical resources. Aya's Moroccan mining assets are complemented by its Tijirit gold project in Mauritania, which is being advanced to feasibility.
On November 17, the company reported additional high-grade silver results from the ongoing 2021 drill exploration program at Zgounder. Last week, the Aya Gold and Silver share price increased 11.29 percent to end the period at C$10.15.
Serabi Gold
Gold exploration and production company Serabi Gold is involved in the evaluation and development of gold deposits in Brazil. The company's primary interests are its 100 percent owned Palito mining complex and the recently acquired Coringa gold project, both located in the Tapajos region of Northern Brazil.
Over the five-day period, shares of Serabi Gold increased 10.43 percent to end the week at C$1.27.
Turquoise Hill
Turquoise Hill is focused on the operation and further development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine in Southern Mongolia, which is the company's principal and only material mineral resource property. Turquoise Hill's ownership of the Oyu Tolgoi mine is held through a 66 percent interest in Oyu Tolgoi; the remaining 34 percent interest is held by Erdenes Oyu Tolgoi, a Mongolian state-owned entity.
Last week, Turquoise Hill saw its share price increase 9.09 percent last week to C$17.05.
Perpetua Resources
Perpetua Resources, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, is focused on the exploration, site restoration and redevelopment of gold-antimony-silver deposits at the Stibnite gold project in the Stibnite-Yellow Pine district of Central Idaho.
Last week, shares of Perpetual Resources increased 8.05 percent, trading at C$7.25 by the end of the week.
Data for 5 Top TSX Stocks articles is retrieved each Friday at 10:30 a.m. PST using Trading View's Stock Screener. Only companies with a market capitalization greater than C$50 million prior to the week's gains are included. Companies within process industries, energy minerals and non-energy minerals sectors are considered.
Securities Disclosure: I, Priscila Barrera, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.