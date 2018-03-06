Resource Investing

PDAC 2018, Day 3: Notes from the Floor

Day three was packed with insightful interviews, educational presentations and lots of great visits to a variety of booths on the trade show floor.

« PDAC 2018 Day 2: Notes fr…
• March 6, 2018
Add Comment

Day three of this year’s Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) conference has finished, and the Investing News Network (INN) kept busy engaging with companies, attending events and of course interviewing industry experts.

If you missed any part of the conference this year, don’t worry! The INN editorial team had the opportunity to view many presentations and speak with companies and industry specialists.

Below we’ve put together some highlights from day three. Scroll on to read more about what happened on the floor, and make sure to click to check out what happened on days one and two.

battery metals outlook report 2018

Battery Metals in 2018
Click to download your free report


We started the day checking out the Investors Exchange.

INN also stopped at several booths to chat all things resources.

Lots of interesting presentations also took place during day three, especially the afternoon discussion of gold vs. bitcoin.

The INN editorial team was also busy speaking to industry experts. Check out our interviews with Don Taylor, Leigh Curyer, Ross McElroy and Patrick Highsmith, and stay tuned for more!

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Nicole Rashotte, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

cannabis market report

Looking for Cannabis Stocks?

Read our report to find market data, important news and stocks to watch!
 

Get the Latest Resource Investing Stock Information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Resource Investing delivered directly to your inbox.

Cannabis
Cobalt
Copper - Mine Development
Copper - Prospecting and Exploration
Copper - Resource Expansion/Feasibility Study/PEA
Diamond
Gas
Gold Mine Development
Gold Production/Mining
Gold Project Generators
Gold Prospecting and Exploration
Gold Resource Definition/Pre Feasibility
Gold Resource Expansion/Feasibility Study/PEA
Graphite Production/Mining
Graphite Prospecting and Exploration
Graphite Resource Definition/Pre Feasibility
Graphite Resource Expansion/Feasibility Study/PEA
Lead
Lithium
Magnesium
Manganese
Molybdenum
Nickel
Oil
Palladium
Platinum
Potash
Rare Earth
Silver $0-15m
Silver $15-50m
Silver $250m+
Silver $50-250m
Tungsten
Uranium
Vanadium
Zinc

By selecting company or companies above, you are giving consent to receive email from those companies. And remember you can unsubscribe at any time.

precious metals 2018 outlook

Find Out How Geopolitics Will Affect Precious Metals in 2018.
Download our free report to find out which factors to watch


Return to the Resource Investing Index
Comments

Leave a Reply