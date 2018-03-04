PDAC 2018 Day 1: Notes from the Floor

The first day of this year’s Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada conference (PDAC) is now done, and by all accounts it was full to the brim.

If you weren’t able to make it to PDAC (or if you simply weren’t able to see everything that was on offer), don’t worry. The Investing News Network (INN) is recapping the highlights of the day.

Without further ado, here’s a quick look at what’s been going on PDAC.

Over 1,000 exhibitors and 24,000 attendees from 130 countries met on Sunday (March 4) morning at the Metro Toronto Convention Center in Toronto, Canada to kick off the four-day conference. Check out the Trade Show floor:

One of the first presentations of the day was by Louis James, who shared insights on his new company and why he is interested in battery metals in 2018.

New #energy metals have gone from being a government pet project to something cool – people want to own EVs, etc., says Louis James #PDAC2018 #INNatPDAC — Resource Investing (@INN_Resource) March 4, 2018

Resource Maven Gwen Preston was also at PDAC this year talking about why she is excited about commodities.

What factors are driving commodities? Global economic growth is one, says @miningmavengwen – this is a powerful force #PDAC2018 #INNatPDAC — Resource Investing (@INN_Resource) March 4, 2018

Later in the morning, Adrian Day of Adrian Day Asset Management shared his thoughts on the gold market and gold stocks. INN will talk with Day on Wednesday, so stay tuned for the video interview.

In the afternoon, base metals took center stage at PDAC, starting with a presentation by Paul Robinson of CRU Group, who shared some outlooks for commodities. Joining him also from CRU Group was Ryan Cochrane, who talked about the outlook for zinc and what’s next for the metal.

#Zinc prices set to peak mid-year before rising stock levels push prices down, says @CRUGROUP Ryan Cochrane #PDAC2018 #INNatPDAC — Resource Investing (@INN_Resource) March 4, 2018

The next highlight of the day was a presentation by Mark Selby, CEO of RNC (TSX:RNX), who shared his outlook for the nickel market.

Another high point of the day was the copper presentation by Wood Mackenzie’s Senior Research Manager Nick Pickens.

Later in the day, Brien Lundin, editor of Gold Newsletter, shared his thoughts on precious metals.

“Look for a break in #silver to the upside,” says @Brien_Lundin. That would imply a break in the upside for #gold #PDAC2018 #INNatPDAC — Resource Investing (@INN_Resource) March 4, 2018

What factors are influencing the price of #gold? The US dollar – “that’s it” says, @Brien_Lundin. They’ve had a tight correlation for 20 years #PDAC2018 #INNatPDAC — Resource Investing (@INN_Resource) March 4, 2018

Mark Ferguson of S&P Intelligence was also at PDAC this year talking about exploration budgets and the junior resource market.

Mark Ferguson of @SPGMarketIntel said exploration budgets are rising and “we need to find new deposits” because there has been a lack of discoveries to secure long-term supply. Therefore, “support the junior sector.” #PDAC2018 #INNatPDAC pic.twitter.com/ghF6whRfRE — Resource Investing (@INN_Resource) March 4, 2018

It was a busy day for INN’s editorial team at PDAC. You can check out our interviews with experts, including Rick Rule, Louis James, David Morgan and John Kaiser, plus many more.

Before wrapping up the day, INN’s editorial team was at PDAC’s media reception.

Glenn Mullan of @the_PDAC addresses the crowd at the #PDAC2018 media reception – read our recent interview with him here: https://t.co/g77PpZwa5E #INNatPDAC pic.twitter.com/SlL9afOo4u — Resource Investing (@INN_Resource) March 4, 2018

If you’ll be at PDAC on Monday (March 5) or Tuesday (March 6), take a look at the list we put together on some of the things you need to know. And if you’re active on Twitter or Instagram, be sure to use the hashtag #PDAC2018.

Securities Disclosure: I, Priscila Barrera, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.