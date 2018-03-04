Resource Investing

PDAC 2018 Day 1: Notes from the Floor

What's going on at PDAC? We've put together a visual round-up of some of the show's key events.

• March 4, 2018
pdac-convention-picture

The first day of this year’s Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada conference (PDAC) is now done, and by all accounts it was full to the brim.

If you weren’t able to make it to PDAC (or if you simply weren’t able to see everything that was on offer), don’t worry. The Investing News Network (INN) is recapping the highlights of the day.

Without further ado, here’s a quick look at what’s been going on PDAC.

Over 1,000 exhibitors and 24,000 attendees from 130 countries met on Sunday (March 4) morning at the Metro Toronto Convention Center in Toronto, Canada to kick off the four-day conference. Check out the Trade Show floor:

One of the first presentations of the day was by Louis James, who shared insights on his new company and why he is interested in battery metals in 2018.

Resource Maven Gwen Preston was also at PDAC this year talking about why she is excited about commodities.

Later in the morning, Adrian Day of Adrian Day Asset Management shared his thoughts on the gold market and gold stocks. INN will talk with Day on Wednesday, so stay tuned for the video interview.

In the afternoon, base metals took center stage at PDAC, starting with a presentation by Paul Robinson of CRU Group, who shared some outlooks for commodities. Joining him also from CRU Group was Ryan Cochrane, who talked about the outlook for zinc and what’s next for the metal.

The next highlight of the day was a presentation by Mark Selby, CEO of RNC (TSX:RNX), who shared his outlook for the nickel market.

Another high point of the day was the copper presentation by Wood Mackenzie’s Senior Research Manager Nick Pickens.

Later in the day, Brien Lundin, editor of Gold Newsletter, shared his thoughts on precious metals.

Mark Ferguson of S&P Intelligence was also at PDAC this year talking about exploration budgets and the junior resource market.

It was a busy day for INN’s editorial team at PDAC. You can check out our interviews with experts, including Rick Rule, Louis James, David Morgan and John Kaiser, plus many more.

Before wrapping up the day, INN’s editorial team was at PDAC’s media reception.

If you’ll be at PDAC on Monday (March 5) or Tuesday (March 6), take a look at the list we put together on some of the things you need to know. And if you’re active on Twitter or Instagram, be sure to use the hashtag #PDAC2018.

Securities Disclosure: I, Priscila Barrera, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article. 

