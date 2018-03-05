PDAC 2018 Day 2: Notes from the Floor

Day two of this year’s Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) conference just came to a close, and the Investing News Network (INN) kept busy with interviews and events, engaging with industry experts and investors in attendance.

If you missed anything at PDAC this year, don’t worry! The INN editorial team spoke with companies and industry specialists, and of course had the opportunity to view some of the many presentations the conference had to offer.

Below we’ve put together some highlights from day two. Scroll on to read more about what happened on the floor, and make sure to click here to check out what happened on Sunday.

We started the day with some great presentations, like this one with Feng Tao, VP of Pangea Gold. Tao shared his thoughts on mining companies in China.

Feng Tao VP of Pangea Gold says about half of mining companies in China are state-owned #PDAC2018 #INNatPDAC pic.twitter.com/ucfL1s3lup — Resource Investing (@INN_Resource) March 5, 2018

Another high note was a presentation by Michael Long at KPMG, where discussions on President Donald Trump’s impact on mining firms was in the spotlight.

Michael Long of @KPMG discusses Trump’s US tax reform and how that impacts mining firms, says “if you’re a mining company the US looks very attractive right now.” Will be interesting to see how Canada and Mexico will respond. #PDAC2018 #INNatPDAC pic.twitter.com/WoQtapX30J — Resource Investing (@INN_Resource) March 5, 2018

Deloitte’s Alexia Hefti was also at PDAC this year discussing blockchain technology in relation to diamonds.

Alexia Hefti, Blockchain Tax Lead for @Deloitte says the Kimberley process uses Blockchain technology to track diamonds to minimize fraud and theft, increases transparency. #PDAC2018 #INNatPDAC pic.twitter.com/iUodKOQe6e — Resource Investing (@INN_Resource) March 5, 2018

The afternoon brought on even more crowds to the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.

Other highlights of course included informative booths that INN and other convention attendees were able to visit.

Day 2 of the #PDAC2018 – I’ve talked to some incredibly interesting people and companies today, my feet hurt but having so much fun ???? pic.twitter.com/NJ1iBe0ZMF — Ellie Capuano (@elliecappa) March 5, 2018

Day One @PDACMining so much to see on the floor with huge opportunities for Northern Ontario #time2lead #PDAC2018 pic.twitter.com/6KUFvBPucU — Michael Mantha (@M_Mantha) March 5, 2018

Congratulations Northern Ontario … and all the mining + machining companies from Nipissing … for a great showing of #MadeInTheNorth products at #PDAC2018 in Toronto! pic.twitter.com/Np2VKSSh8q — Victor Fedeli (@VictorFedeli) March 5, 2018

The INN editorial team was also busy speaking to industry experts. Check out our interviews with Chris Berry, Mickey Fulp, Rob McEwen and stay tuned for more!

