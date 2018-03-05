Resource Investing

PDAC 2018 Day 2: Notes from the Floor

Day two of the conference included informative presentations, updates on resources from around the world, booth visits, interviews and post-show networking.

• March 5, 2018
Day two of this year’s Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) conference just came to a close, and the Investing News Network (INN) kept busy with interviews and events, engaging with industry experts and investors in attendance.   

If you missed anything at PDAC this year, don’t worry! The INN editorial team spoke with companies and industry specialists, and of course had the opportunity to view some of the many presentations the conference had to offer.

Below we’ve put together some highlights from day two. Scroll on to read more about what happened on the floor, and make sure to click here to check out what happened on Sunday.

We started the day with some great presentations, like this one with Feng Tao, VP of Pangea Gold. Tao shared his thoughts on mining companies in China.

Another high note was a presentation by Michael Long at KPMG, where discussions on President Donald Trump’s impact on mining firms was in the spotlight.

Deloitte’s Alexia Hefti was also at PDAC this year discussing blockchain technology in relation to diamonds.

The afternoon brought on even more crowds to the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.

Other highlights of course included informative booths that INN and other convention attendees were able to visit.

The INN editorial team was also busy speaking to industry experts. Check out our interviews with Chris Berry, Mickey Fulp, Rob McEwen and stay tuned for more!

Securities Disclosure: I, Nicole Rashotte, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

