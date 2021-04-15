Skyharbour Resources High-Grade Uranium Projects in the Athabasca Basin

Skyharbour Resources (TSXV:SYH,OTCQB:SYHBF,FWB:SC1P) has launched its Campaign on the Investing News Network









Skyharbour Resources (TSXV:SYH,OTCQB:SYHBF,FWB:SC1P) offers investors exposure to high-grade uranium discovery potential at its flagship Moore Project, Skyharbour leverages its property portfolio using the prospect generator model and has partner companies fund exploration and development at its other projects. It is a cost-effective model that facilitates large exploration programs without substantial equity dilution.

The company has acquired from Denison Mines, a large strategic shareholder of the Company, a 100% interest in the Moore Uranium Project which is located 15 kilometres east of Denison’s Wheeler River project and 39 kilometres south of Cameco’s McArthur River uranium mine. Moore is an advanced stage uranium exploration property with high grade uranium mineralization at the Maverick Zone with drill results returning up to 6.0% U3O8 over 5.9 metres including 20.8% U3O8 over 1.5 metres at a vertical depth of 265 metres. Skyharbour is actively advancing and drilling the project with ongoing exploration programs.

Skyharbour Resources’ Company Highlights

Skyharbour Resources is a high-grade uranium exploration and early-stage development company with six highly prospective uranium projects in the prolific Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan, ranked as a top mining jurisdiction globally.

This 240,000 hectare portfolio includes the high-grade flagship Moore Project as well as the Preston, East Preston, North Falcon Point (Hook Lake), South Falcon Point, Yurchison and Mann Lake projects. All projects are drill ready.

The flagship Moore uranium project is 100% owned by Skyharbour and the property hosts several high-grade uranium lenses; historical results include 6.0% U3O8 over 5.9 metres including 20.8% U3O8 over 1.5 metres.

Primary target is the Maverick Corridor which is a 4.7 km long conductive corridor that is open along strike and at depth into the underlying basement rocks.

Acquiring assets at attractive valuations and using prospect generator and JV model to advance secondary assets.

Strategic partnerships with industry-leaders Denison Mines and Orano Canada.

Skyharbour’s management and geological team bring over many years of experience with a track record of success.

Timing and an impending turnaround in the uranium market.

Noteworthy shareholder base and significant insider ownership.