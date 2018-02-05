Blue Sky Uranium on CEOLIVE.TV

Blue Sky Uranium (TSXV:BSK; OTC Grey:BKUCF) President and CEO Nikolaus Cacos was recently featured on an episode of CEOLIVE.TV to discuss the company’s recent announcement regarding positive metallurgical results from their Amarillo Grande Project in Argentina where they are mining for uranium and vanadium in a 4,600-square-kilometer deposit.

The CEO talked about why Argentina is one of the best places for mining Uranium as it’s a territory which is still significantly unexplored.

He also stressed on the fact that Uranium is safe and carbon free, and the demand is rapidly rising.

Concluding the interview, Nikolaus described the Company as one of the most exciting Uranium Companies out there which has acquired a very valuable portfolio out of nowhere. He further mentioned that the blue sky shareholders are going to be rewarded well and be happy with where the company is going.

To watch the full interview, click here.

