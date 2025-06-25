Blue Sky Uranium

Blue Sky Uranium Closes 2nd Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (TSXV: BSK) (FSE: MAL2) (OTC: BKUCF), ("Blue Sky" or the "Company") announces that it has closed a second tranche of the private placement through the issuance of 6,828,300 units of the Company (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.06 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $409,698 (the "Offering"). To date the Company has issued 27,361,633 Units for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,641,698.

Each Unit consists of one common share and one transferrable common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one additional common share in the capital of the Company at $0.075 per share for three (3) years from the date of issue, expiring June 26, 2028.

The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Offering for general working capital.

Finder's fees of $4,108.86 are payable in cash on a portion of the private placement to parties at arm's length to the Company. In addition, 68,481 non-transferable finder's warrants are being issued (the "Finder'sWarrants"). Each Finder's Warrant entitles a finder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.06 per share for three (3) years from the date of issue, expiring on June 26, 2028.

Certain insiders of the Company participated in the Private Placement for $96,000 in Units. Such participation represents a related-party transaction under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"), but the transaction is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 as neither the fair market value of the subject matter of the transaction, nor the consideration paid, exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

This Offering is subject to regulatory approval and all securities to be issued pursuant to the Offering in this second tranche are subject to a four-month hold period under applicable Canadian securities laws expiring on October 26, 2025. The proceeds of the Offering will be used for general working capital.

The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act") or any state securities laws, and accordingly, may not be offered or sold within the United States except in compliance with the registration requirements of the 1933 Act and applicable state securities requirements or pursuant to exemptions therefrom. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

About Blue Sky Uranium Corp.

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. is a leader in uranium discovery in Argentina. The Company's objective is to deliver exceptional returns to shareholders by rapidly advancing a portfolio of uranium deposits into low-cost producers, while respecting the environment, the communities, and the cultures in all the areas in which we work. Blue Sky's flagship Amarillo Grande Project was an in-house discovery of a new district that has the potential to be both a leading domestic supplier of uranium to the growing Argentine market and a new international market supplier. The Company's recently optioned Corcovo project has potential to host an in-situ recovery ("ISR") uranium deposit. The Company is a member of the Grosso Group, a resource management group that has pioneered exploration in Argentina since 1993.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Nikolaos Cacos"
______________________________________
Nikolaos Cacos, President, CEO and Director

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Source

Click here to connect with Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (TSXV: BSK) (FSE: MAL2) (OTC: BKUCF) to receive an Investor Presentation

uranium stockstsxv stockstsxv:bskuranium investingUranium Investing
BSK:CA
Blue Sky Uranium
Sign up to get your FREE

Blue Sky Uranium Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Blue Sky Uranium (TSXV:BSK)

Blue Sky Uranium

Keep reading...Show less

Argentina’s emerging uranium resource developer

Blue Sky Uranium Commences Drill Program to Accelerate Advancement of the Ivana Uranium-Vanadium Project, Argentina

Blue Sky Uranium Commences Drill Program to Accelerate Advancement of the Ivana Uranium-Vanadium Project, Argentina

TSX Venture Exchange: BSK
Frankfurt Stock Exchange: MAL2
OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): BKUCF

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (TSXV: BSK) (FSE: MAL2) (OTC: BKUCF) ("Blue Sky" or the "Company") is pleased to announce Ivana Minerales S.A. (" JVCO ", a partnership with a subsidiary of Corporacion America Group " COAM ") has commenced the next infill drill program to advance the Ivana Uranium-Vanadium deposit towards feasibility. As announced on May 14, 2025 ,  JVCO has doubled its original exploration program budget to US$6.0M beyond the minimum annual commitment of US$3M for the first year stipulated in the joint-venture agreement. The new estimate includes US$4.4M for costs associated with the feasibility program, including the infill drilling, other studies and surveys, and the NI 43-101 technical report preparation.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Blue Sky Uranium Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Blue Sky Uranium Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

TSX Venture Exchange: BSK
Frankfurt Stock Exchange: MAL2
OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): BKUCF

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Blue Sky Confirms Uranium Discovery Potential at its ISR Corcovo Project, Argentina

Blue Sky Confirms Uranium Discovery Potential at its ISR Corcovo Project, Argentina

TSX Venture Exchange: BSK
Frankfurt Stock Exchange: MAL2
OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): BKUCF

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (TSXV: BSK) (FSE: MAL2) (OTC: BKUCF) ("Blue Sky" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of the initial technical review work completed at the Corcovo Uranium Project, an "in situ" recovery (" ISR ") high potential target in Mendoza Province Argentina . The geological team has reviewed and interpreted bore-hole survey data from 89 historical oil and gas (" O&G ") wells, identifying radiometric anomalies at four different stacked horizons, including significant sections up to 10m in thickness along an open trend of more than 10km long (see Figure 1 ).

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Blue Sky Uranium Schedules Start of Drill Program for Ivana Uranium-Vanadium Project

Blue Sky Uranium Schedules Start of Drill Program for Ivana Uranium-Vanadium Project

TSX Venture Exchange: BSK
Frankfurt Stock Exchange: MAL2
OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): BKUCF

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (TSX-V: BSK) (FSE: MAL2) (OTC: BKUCF), ("Blue Sky" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has secured drill contractors and scheduled a start date of June 1 st 2025 for the previously announced drill programs to advance the Ivana Uranium-Vanadium Project (the " Project ").  As reported on May 14, 2025 Blue Sky's joint-venture operating company Ivana Minerales S.A., (" JVCO ", a partnership with Abatare Spain, S.L.U.) has planned a two-phase drilling campaign. The first phase will focus on infill drilling at the Ivana deposit, while the subsequent second phase will test satellite targets.  The entire campaign is expected to last approximately five months.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Blue Sky Uranium Expands Drill Plan to Advance the Ivana Uranium-Vanadium Project

Blue Sky Uranium Expands Drill Plan to Advance the Ivana Uranium-Vanadium Project

TSX Venture Exchange: BSK
Frankfurt Stock Exchange: MAL2
OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): BKUCF

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (TSXV: BSK) (FSE: MAL2) (OTC: BKUCF), ("Blue Sky" or the "Company") is pleased to announce an update to the 2025 drill program to advance the Ivana Uranium-Vanadium deposit towards feasibility. The drill program is being planned and executed by Blue Sky's joint-venture operating company Ivana Minerales S.A., (" JVCO ", a partnership with Abatare Spain, S.L.U.).

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
North Shore Uranium (TSXV:NSU)

North Shore Announces Binding Term Sheet for Rio Puerco Uranium Project in New Mexico, USA

Keep reading...Show less
Stallion Uranium (TSXV:STUD)

Stallion Uranium: Positioned for Discovery in the World’s Premier Uranium District

Keep reading...Show less
Stallion Uranium (TSXV:STUD)

Stallion Uranium

Keep reading...Show less
Vanguard Mining

Vanguard Mining Finalizes Acquisition of Strategic 90,000 ha Uranium Project Adjacent to UEC's 8.96M-lb Yuty Deposit in Paraguay

Keep reading...Show less
Green financial graph with upward arrow indicating positive market growth.

SPUT's US$200 Million Uranium Buying Plan Spurs Market Rally

The U3O8 spot price climbed sharply to kick off the week, hitting US$76.21 per pound.

Its Monday (June 16) rise is a 9.7 percent gain from the previous week's close of US$69.47, and came after news that the Sprott Physical Uranium Trust (TSX:U.U,OTCQX:SRUUF) had penned a US$100 million bought-deal financing.

The financing was upsized to US$200 million the same day "as a result of strong investor demand."

Keep reading...Show less
Significant Uranium anomalies identified across the NT

Significant Uranium anomalies identified across the NT

Greenvale Energy (GRV:AU) has announced Significant Uranium anomalies identified across the NT

Download the PDF here.

Latest News

Blue Sky Uranium
Sign up to get your FREE

Blue Sky Uranium Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

North Shore Announces Binding Term Sheet for Rio Puerco Uranium Project in New Mexico, USA

Pinnacle Provides Update on High-Grade El Potrero Gold-Silver Project

NevGold: Portfolio of Gold, Antimony and Copper Projects in Tier 1 jurisdictions in the US

Fortune Minerals Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Pinnacle Provides Update on High-Grade El Potrero Gold-Silver Project

Gold Investing

NevGold: Portfolio of Gold, Antimony and Copper Projects in Tier 1 jurisdictions in the US

Battery Metals Investing

Fortune Minerals Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Precious Metals Investing

Rio Silver Announces Results of Annual General Meeting, Amends Purchase Agreement for Maria Norte

Base Metals Investing

Finlay Minerals Ltd. reports on its Annual General & Special Meeting

Oil and Gas Investing

CHARBONE Hydrogen Executed a Master Collaborative Agreement to Receive 1M USD to Support the Deployment of a Malaysian Green Hydrogen Project Development for a Local Partner

Oil and Gas Investing

Charbone Hydrogene signe une entente-cadre de collaboration et percevra 1M de dollars americains afin de soutenir le deploiement d'un projet de developpement d'hydrogene vert en Malaisie pour un partenaire local

×