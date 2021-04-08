Azincourt Energy: Developing the East Preston Uranium Project in the Athabasca Basin

Azincourt Energy (TSXV:AAZ,OTC Pink:AZURF) is currently developing its joint venture East Preston uranium project in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as the Escalera Group uranium-lithium project located in Peru’s Picotani Plateau. With world-class leadership, the company focuses on acquiring, exploring, and developing critical alternative energy projects for uranium and lithium.

Azincourt Energy spent over C$3 million in exploration expenditures over the past three years for its flagship East Preston uranium project. In March 2021, the company announced its 2021 winter exploration program had ended ahead of schedule. Warm weather and unseasonably limited snowfall helped fast-track development and push project advancement further. Azincourt is excited for the future of this project.

Azincourt Energy’s Company Highlights

The uranium market is on the cusp of significant supply deficits despite growing demand.

As of 2018, there were 151 planned and 335 proposed reactors to be constructed globally.

Azincourt Energy is focused on acquiring, exploring and developing alternative energy assets involving uranium, lithium and other critical clean energy elements.

The flagship East Preston uranium project is a 25,000 hectare land position in the prolific Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

The Escalera Group in Puno, Peru, is a 7,400 hectare asset that leverages the strategic positioning as an emerging uranium-lithium district with a strong base metal presence.

The company has a world-class management team and boasts strong institutional support with funds owing approximately 30% of the total shares outstanding.