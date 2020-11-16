5 Top Weekly TSX Stocks: Energy Stocks Take the Lead

Last week’s top-gaining stocks on the TSX were Headwater Exploration, Excelsior Mining, Canadian Natural Resources, Crescent Point Energy and MEG Energy.









The S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) closed up on Friday (November 13) at 16,682.81.

The index received a boost from the materials sector, which gained due to an increase in bullion prices.

In commodities, gold and silver were also up on Friday as COVID-19 infections continued to rise around the world. Meanwhile, copper, which broke the US$7,000 per tonne mark earlier in the week, was down.

Last week’s five TSX-listed mining stocks that saw the biggest gains are as follows:

Headwater Exploration (TSX:HWX)

Excelsior Mining (TSX:MIN)

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ)

Crescent Point Energy (TSX:CPG)

MEG Energy (TSX:MEG)

Here’s a look at those companies and the factors that moved their share prices last week.

1. Headwater Exploration

Headwater Exploration is an oil and gas exploration and development company that currently has natural gas production and reserves in the McCully Field near Sussex, New Brunswick.

Last Monday (November 9), the company announced the acquisition of Cenovus Energy’s (TSX:CVE,NYSE:CVE) Marten Hill assets, and shared its quarterly financial and operational reports. During the five day period, the company’s share price jumped 30.71 percent to end the week at C$1.66.

2. Excelsior Mining

Copper-focused Excelsior Mining is an exploration and production company that owns the Gunnison project in Cochise County, Arizona.

Last Tuesday (November 10), the company provided an update on its operations. Shares of the company increased 30.16 percent last week to end at C$0.82.

3. Canadian Natural Resources

Oil and gas company Canadian Natural Resources has a diversified portfolio of assets in North America, the UK’s North Sea and offshore Africa. The company is the largest heavy crude oil producer in Canada and one of the largest independent natural gas producers in the country.

The company did not release any news last week, but its share price increased 23.22 percent to end the five day period at C$26.32.

4. Crescent Point Energy

Calgary-based Crescent Point Energy is an oil producer with interests in the Viewfield Bakken and Shaunavon light oil pool in Saskatchewan, among others.

The company did not release any news last week, but its share price jumped 21.74 percent to end the period at C$1.96.

5. MEG Energy

MEG has all its efforts on producing sustainable in situ thermal oil in Alberta’s Southern Athabasca region. It is developing innovative oil recovery projects that use steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the responsible economic recovery of oil and decrease carbon emissions.

Despite not releasing any news last week, the Canada-focused company saw its share price go up by 21.49 percent to reach C$2.94.

Data for 5 Top Weekly TSX Stocks articles is retrieved each Friday at 10:30 a.m. PST using TradingView’s stock screener. Only companies with market capitalizations greater than C$50 million prior to the week’s gains are included. Companies within the non-energy minerals and energy minerals are considered.

