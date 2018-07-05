Almonty Applies for the Top Tier of the OTC
Almonty Industries is a tungsten mining, processing and shipping company with a number of ongoing projects in Spain, Australia, Portugal and Korea.
Almonty Industries (TSX:AII,OTCMKTS:ALMTF) reports that it has applied to have its common shares quoted on the OTCQX, the top tier marketplace provided by the OTC Markets Group.
In early June the company graduated from the TSXV to the TSX.
As quoted from the press release:
The quotation of the company’s common shares on the OTCQX remains subject to the approval of that marketplace and the satisfaction of applicable quotation requirements.
“The quotation of Almonty’s common shares on the OTCQX will not only provide the company with greater awareness and visibility in the United States but also improve liquidity for Almonty’s current and prospective shareholders in US markets,” said Lewis Black, President and CEO for Almonty.