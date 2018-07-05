Almonty Applies for the Top Tier of the OTC

Almonty Industries (TSX:AII,OTCMKTS:ALMTF) reports that it has applied to have its common shares quoted on the OTCQX, the top tier marketplace provided by the OTC Markets Group.

In early June the company graduated from the TSXV to the TSX.

Almonty Industries is a tungsten mining, processing and shipping company with a number of ongoing projects in Spain, Australia, Portugal and Korea.

As quoted from the press release: