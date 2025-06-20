Allied Critical Metals (CSE:ACM)

Allied Critical Metals: Advancing Tungsten Projects in Portugal

Allied Critical Minerals (CSE:ACM,FSE:0VJ0) is advancing two strategically important, past-producing tungsten projects—Borralha and Vila Verde—in northern Portugal. These brownfield assets offer a rare blend of near-term production potential and large-scale exploration upside, positioning ACM to emerge as the leading tungsten producer outside China. With 100 percent ownership of both projects and strong local support, the company is well-positioned to help secure a reliable supply of this critical metal for Western markets.

To capitalize on strong market conditions, ACM raised $4.6 million to advance a high-impact growth plan. This includes drilling at Borralha to expand its NI 43-101 resource and building a pilot plant at Vila Verde, set to begin in Q4 2025. The plant will process tailings and alluvial material, targeting ~250 tonnes of WO₃ annually and generating $4–5 million in revenue, supporting near-term cash flow with minimal dilution.

Portugal landscape where Allied Critical Minerals projects are located

Borralha is ACM’s flagship development-stage project, located 100 km northeast of Porto. A historic producer of over 10,280 tonnes of high-grade wolframite concentrate (66 percent WO₃) until 1986, the brownfield asset is now advancing under a Mining Rights Concession and a newly updated NI 43-101 resource (effective July 31, 2024).

Company Highlights

  • Strategic Focus on Critical Metals: Allied Critical Minerals is developing two tungsten projects – Borralha and Vila Verde – in mining-friendly northern Portugal, targeting near-term production and long-term scale.
  • Advanced Brownfield Assets: Both projects are historic producers with significant infrastructure, community support and technical momentum. Borralha produced tungsten from 1904 to 1986, and holds a newly updated NI 43-101 compliant resource.
  • Pilot Plant Launch in 2026: A pilot plant at Vila Verde is slated for construction in Q4 2025 with 150,000 tpa throughput capacity, expandable to 300,000 tpa. Target output of ~250 tons WO₃ annually is expected to generate $4 million to $5 million in revenue, funded through non-dilutive financing.
  • Offtake and Government Support: Allied has signed an LOI with Global Tungsten & Powders and is in discussions with additional refineries. Expressions of interest from US and EU defense-linked buyers are ongoing.
  • High Impact Drill Campaign: A fully funded 5,000 meter drill program is currently underway at Borralha, with assays expected to expand resources and define the high-grade Santa Helena Breccia zone.
  • Differentiated from Peers: Allied is one of only a few public companies in the Western world with near-term tungsten production potential, outpacing peers such as American Tungsten and Fireweed, in both timeline and resource readiness.

Allied Critical Metals
Advancing two tungsten projects in Portugal with near-term production and exploration potential

Allied Critical Metals Commences 5,000 Metre Drill Program at its Borralha Tungsten Project

Allied Critical Metals Commences 5,000 Metre Drill Program at its Borralha Tungsten Project

Allied Critical Metals Inc.

Allied Critical Metals Announces Corporate Update

Allied Critical Metals Announces Corporate Update

Allied Critical Metals Inc.

Allied Critical Metals Announces Frankfurt Stock Exchange Listing

Allied Critical Metals Announces Frankfurt Stock Exchange Listing

Allied Critical Metals Inc.

Canadian Securities Exchange Reports April 2025 Performance Figures

Canadian Securities Exchange Reports April 2025 Performance Figures

The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today announced market statistics for April 2025.

April 2025 Operating Statistics

April 2025 Operating Statistics

CSE Bulletin: Fundamental Change - DeepRock Minerals Inc./Allied Critical Metals Inc.

CSE Bulletin: Fundamental Change - DeepRock Minerals Inc./Allied Critical Metals Inc.

The common shares of Allied Critical Metals Inc. (ACM), (the "Company"), previously listed as DeepRock Minerals Inc. (DEEP) have been approved for listing on the CSE.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com on the trading date.

Black stamp with word "important" in red next to clipboard on desk.

Diatreme Resources' Northern Silica Project Gets Major Project Status

In what Diatreme Resources (ASX:DRX) is calling a "significant milestone," the Australian government's Major Projects Facilitation Agency has given major project status to its Northern silica project.

According to the company's Tuesday (June 17) release, the award recognises the asset's alignment with the development of Australia’s critical minerals sector, in line with the Australian Critical Minerals Strategy.

Northern is located in Queensland, approximately 35 kilometres north of Hope Vale township and 14 kilometres west of Port of Cole Flattery. It is the first property in Queensland to receive major project status.

Keep reading...Show less
West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Proceeds from Exercise of Warrants

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Proceeds from Exercise of Warrants

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY) (FSE: W0H) (the "Company" or "West High Yield") announces the receipt of proceeds from the exercise of certain warrants (the "Warrants") of the Company.

Two holders of Warrants (the "Warrantholders") exercised an aggregate of 280,000 Warrants resulting in the issuance of 280,000 common shares of the Company (each, a "Warrant Share"). The specific Warrants held and exercised by the Warrantholders were exercisable at a price of CAD$0.30 per Warrant Share, resulting in gross proceeds to the Company in the amount of CAD$84,000.00 upon such exercise. The Warrants exercised by the Warrantholders were issued to the Warrantholders, among others, as part of a private placement offering of the Company that closed on November 14, 2024.

NioBay Metals (TSXV:NBY)

NioBay Makes Its First Product Deliveries to Potential Customers/Partners

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Stock Option Grant

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Stock Option Grant

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY) (FSE: W0H) (the "Company" or "West High Yield") is pleased to announce that its board of directors approved and authorized the grant and issuance of a total of 50,000 stock options (each an "Option" and collectively, the "Options") effective June 3, 2025.

All of the Options were issued to a consultant of the Company. One (1) Option entitles the holder thereof to purchase one (1) common share of the Company (each a "Share" and collectively, the "Shares"). All of the Options vest on their date of grant and have a term of ten (10) years from their date of grant. The exercise price of the Options was set at CAD$0.48 per Share, which was the closing trading price of the Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") on the day immediately preceding their date of grant.

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Proceeds from Exercise of Warrants

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Proceeds from Exercise of Warrants

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY) (FSE: W0H) (the "Company" or "West High Yield") announces announces the receipt of proceeds from the exercise of certain warrants (the "Warrants") of the Company.

One holder of Warrants (the "Warrantholder") exercised 50,000 Warrants resulting in the issuance of 50,000 common shares of the Company (each, a "Warrant Share"). The specific Warrants held and exercised by the Warrantholder were exercisable at a price of CAD$0.30 per Warrant Share, resulting in gross proceeds to the Company in the amount of CAD$15,000 upon such exercise. The Warrants exercised by the Warrantholder were issued to the Warrantholder, among others, as part of a private placement offering of the Company that closed on November 9, 2024.

Ontario provincial flag waves against a blue sky.

Ontario Backs Down on Key Bill 5 Provisions, Echoes BC's Mining Debate

Ontario’s Conservative provincial government is retreating from elements of its controversial Bill 5 following weeks of intense pressure from First Nations leaders.

They have accused Premier Doug Ford’s administration of violating its constitutional duty to consult Indigenous communities on critical minerals development in the province's far north.

In a move aimed at quelling growing unrest, Ford’s office confirmed on Wednesday (May 28) that it will introduce an amendment that explicitly incorporates the constitutional duty to consult into the bill, a key demand from Indigenous leaders who have denounced the legislation as a sweeping overreach that sidelines their rights.

