VIDEO — Brady Fletcher: Energy Metals Should Have a Positive Year

Brady Fletcher, managing director of the TSX Venture Exchange, shares his thoughts on trends investors should watch for in 2018.

• March 7, 2018
In a conversation with the Investing News Network on day two of PDAC 2018, Brady Fletcher, managing director of the TSX Venture Exchange, spoke about emerging commodities on the exchange.

“When you think about where some of those other trends are coming in, it’s in the blockchain space. I’m long-term blockchain technology bullish, and I think that application is going to be important. We’re [also] looking at what’s going on in life sciences and marijuana — that’s not just a Canadian trade, that’s international,” Fletcher said.

He added, “as we see various geographies start to legalize … I think the Canadian companies have the best access to capital; they have the scale to be able to have those international discussions, [and] then they have the science behind them to be able to negotiate with governments as well.”

When asked which commodities he thinks could take the market by surprise in 2018, Fletcher stuck by the cannabis and blockchain markets, along with energy metals as a whole.

“I’m not a CFA, I’m not here to give investment advice. But when you look at the energy consumption that those industries require, whether it’s for marijuana grow ops or for hashing with blockchain, or for charging electric vehicles, we need new sources of energy,” Fletcher explained. “I think the energy metals should have a positive year coming into 2018, 2019 or as those industries evolve.”

Watch the interview above for more insight from Fletcher, and click here to view our PDAC 2018 playlist on YouTube. The transcript for this interview will be added shortly.

Securities Disclosure: I, Olivia Da Silva, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.

