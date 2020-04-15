Black Butte Copper Project Completes Permitting

Sandfire Resources announced that all permitting has been set up for the Montana-based Black Butte copper project.









Sandfire Resources (ASX:SFR) announced that all permitting has been set up for the Montana-based Black Butte copper project. The company holds an 85 percent stake in the asset.

As quoted in the press release:

Positive Record of Decision (ROD) released by the Montana Department of Environmental Quality (MTDEQ) to grant a Mine Operating Permit (MOP) for the Black Butte Copper Project, located in Montana, USA.

The ROD represents the final permitting milestone required to allow development and underground mining of the Johnny Lee deposit at the Black Butte Copper Project to proceed.

Black Butte Copper Project Feasibility Study (FS) well advanced with all technical aspects now complete. Timing for completion of the FS may be delayed due to the global health crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Karl Simich, managing director and CEO of Sandfire Resources, commented:

With this final permit now in place, we can move to complete the final elements of the Black Butte Project Feasibility Study and financing considerations. The final timing of that will be advised in due course once we have a clearer insight into the potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our work programs.

Click here to read the full Sandfire Resources (ASX:SFR) press release.