Top 5 Manganese Reserves by Country (Updated 2024)

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 5 ASX Technology Stocks

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink?

Don Hansen: Gold Stock Bull Phase Coming, 4 Picks for Current Cycle

Lynette Zang: Gold, Silver Price Potential as Public Turns to Sound Money

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Trending Press Releases

Aston Bay and American West Metals Announce Thick New Copper Zones Discovered in Drilling at the Storm Copper Project, Canada

RETRANSMISSION: World Copper Provides Corporate Update

Prospect Ridge Resources Discovers New High-Grade Showings on the Holy Grail Property West of the Copper Ridge Zone

International Lithium Completes Purchase of the Highly Prospective Firesteel Copper Project Near Upsala, Ontario and Application for Drilling Permits

RUA GOLD Commences Exploration Program at the Glamorgan Project on the North Island of New Zealand.

Marvel Discovery Acquires Strategic Ground In Elliot Lake, ON

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Freeport-McMoRan

FCX

Manuka Resources Limited

MKR:AU

Canadian Critical Minerals

CCMI:CC

Condor Energy

CND:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

The Beginner's Guide to Investing in Oil & Gas

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Copper Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Silver
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Manganese Investing

Top 5 Manganese Reserves by Country (Updated 2024)

South Africa and the other countries with the highest manganese reserves could help meet manganese demand from the steel and electric vehicle battery industries.

Manganese ore in the foreground at an open-pit manganese mine.
Cars and Travels / Shutterstock

Manganese, a key ingredient for the steel market, is also seeing growth in demand from the electric vehicle battery sector, particularly when it comes to high-purity manganese chemical products.

Manganese investors are often interested to hear which countries produce the most of the metal. After all, if a nation is producing a lot of manganese, many companies are likely operating there — and investment opportunities may thus be available. However, what investors sometimes fail to consider is manganese reserves, or how much economically mineable manganese a country holds, and what companies are working to bring those reserves into production.

CPM Group told the Investing News Network that there are about 60 development-stage manganese ferroalloy projects scheduled to start production in the next few years. If all of these new projects in the pipeline are brought online, the impact on the global market would be about a 6 percent increase in manganese ferroalloy production capacity.

With that in mind, here’s an overview of the five countries with the highest manganese reserves. Data for this list comes from the US Geological Survey's latest report on manganese.

1. South Africa

Manganese reserves: 600 million MT

At 600 million metric tons (MT), South Africa holds the highest manganese reserves in the world by a long shot. The nation is also the world's top producer of the metal, with 2023 output of 7.2 million MT.

South32 (ASX:S32,LSE:S32,OTC Pink:SHTLF) is a major presence in the South African manganese space. Its South Africa Manganese operation is located in the manganese-rich Kalahari Basin, and consists of the open-pit Mamatwan mine, the underground Wessels mine and the Metalloys manganese alloy smelter.

Another ASX-listed manganese miner, Jupiter Mines (ASX:JMS,OTC Pink:JMXXF) is also operating in the area at its Tshipi Borwa mine, considered the largest manganese mine in country and one of the largest in the world.

2. China

Manganese reserves: 280 million MT

The country with the next highest manganese reserves is China at 280 million MT. The Asian nation is also the fourth largest producer of manganese ore, the largest producer of refined manganese and the largest consumer of the metal. Unsurprisingly, China's economy and government regulations have an outsized impact on the global manganese market.

In late 2023, new manganese deposits were discovered in the southeast province of Jiangxi during government-led exploration work. This is in addition to the manganese deposits discovered in the southwest province of Guizhou in 2017. These discoveries have yet to be accounted for in estimates from the US Geological Survey.

3. Brazil

Manganese reserves: 270 million MT

Brazil hosts a total of 270 million MT of manganese reserves as of 2023. The country produced 620,000 MT of the metal in 2023, making it the seventh-largest manganese-producing country.

Buritirama Mining, a subsidiary of Grupo Buritipar, is Brazil's leading producer of the metal. Last year, the company invested US$200 million to expand operations at its Para state mine. Major miner Vale (NYSE:VALE), previously the largest manganese miner in the country, offloaded its Brazilian manganese and iron ore assets to J&F Investimentos in 2022. Going forward, J&F has said it plans to invest more than US$1 billion in increasing the iron ore and manganese output from the mines it purchased from Vale.

4. Ukraine

Manganese reserves: 140 million MT

Ukraine produces much less manganese than South Africa, but its reserves of the metal are quite high — it put out 320,000 MT of manganese in 2023 and its reserves stand at 140 million MT. About one-third of its total reserves are hosted in the country's mineral-rich Nikopol Basin, home to Europe's largest manganese ore deposit.

Russia's war against Ukraine has curbed operations in many sectors of its economy, including its manganese production. In late 2023, increased shelling led Marganets Mining to suspend operations at the Nikopol ferroalloy plant. In addition, high electricity costs and low prices for manganese prompted another manganese producer, Pokrovsky GOK, to suspend operations at its manganese mine and plant.

5. Australia

Manganese reserves: 110 million MT

At 110 million MT, Australia holds the fifth highest manganese reserves in the world. The nation is also the world's third largest producer of the metal. In 2023, Australia's manganese output came in at 3.3 million MT.

Australia’s largest manganese ore producer is Groote Eylandt, a 60/40 joint venture between South32 and Anglo American (LSE:AAL,OTCQX:AAUKF) in the nation's Northern Territory. In mid-March, operations at Groote Eylandt were negatively impacted by tropical cyclone Meghan — the second strongest cyclone to hit the area in the past two decades.

The storm damaged critical infrastructure at the site, including a haulage bridge between the mine and processing facilities, as well as the wharf from which manganese ore is shipped. South32 is currently conducting engineering studies to determine a schedule and capital costs to make the repairs needed to restore operations at Groote Eylandt.

More manganese reserves by country

With total global manganese reserves sitting at 1.9 billion MT, many other countries also hold significant reserves of the battery metal. Here’s a quick look at where other nations stand:

6. Gabon — 61 million MT
7. India — 34 million MT
8. Ghana — 13 million MT
9. Kazakhstan — 5 million MT
10. Mexico — 5 million MT

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates.

Securities Disclosure: I, Melissa Pistilli, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
manganese investingsupply and demandmanganese miningManganese Investing
https://twitter.com/INN_Resource
https://www.linkedin.com/in/melissa-pistilli-865271a9/
mpistilli@investingnews.com
The Conversation (1)
Mark Bailey
Mark Bailey
19 Mar, 2019
Is that 690mt of ore or mantel
Melissa Pistilli

Melissa Pistilli

Educational Content Specialist

Melissa Pistilli has been reporting on the markets and educating investors since 2006. She has covered a wide variety of industries in the investment space including mining, cannabis, tech and pharmaceuticals. She helps to educate investors about opportunities in a variety of growth markets. Melissa holds a bachelor's degree in English education as well as a master's degree in the teaching of writing, both from Humboldt State University, California.

Latest News

More News

Outlook Reports

Resource
Tech
Life Science

Browse Companies

Resource
Tech
Life Science

MARKETS

Markets
TSX22373.38+52.51
TSXV606.41-1.54
DOW39069.59+4.33
S&P 5005304.72+36.88
NASD16920.79+184.76
ASX7727.60-84.20

COMMODITIES

Commodities
Gold2351.58-0.69
Silver31.74+0.11
Copper4.84+0.09
Oil78.89+1.17
Heating Oil2.46+0.03
Natural Gas2.51-0.01
×
Melissa Pistilli

Melissa Pistilli

Educational Content Specialist

Melissa Pistilli has been reporting on the markets and educating investors since 2006. She has covered a wide variety of industries in the investment space including mining, cannabis, tech and pharmaceuticals. She helps to educate investors about opportunities in a variety of growth markets. Melissa holds a bachelor's degree in English education as well as a master's degree in the teaching of writing, both from Humboldt State University, California.

Full Bio

Follow

Learn about our editorial policies.