Pat Power Appointed CEO of Equitorial Exploration

Equitorial Exploration Corp. ((TSXV:EXX, Frankfurt:EE1, OTCQB:EQTXF) (“Equitorial” or “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Patrick Power as CEO effective immediately. Current CEO Jack Bal has resigned as CEO and as director.









Patrick Power

Patrick Power is a seasoned venture capitalist and financier with over 20 years of experience as a stock market professional and director of public companies. Mr. Power’s wealth of experience contributes to his success as a savvy deal maker, adept financier and results-driven leader of dynamic public companies.

About Equitorial Exploration Corp

Equitorial is aggressively developing four 100%-owned, high-potential, lithium projects in North America. The Little Nahanni Pegmatite Group (LNPG) is a 43-101 compliant, hard rock, lithium property in the NWT. The Cat Lake Lithium Property in Manitoba, Canada, is directly adjacent to the Cat Lake Mineral Project, a highly prospective Lithium property. The Tule and Gerlach Lithium Brine Projects are located in lithium-rich Utah and Nevada within easy reach of the Tesla Gigafactory #1. All four projects have demonstrated highly encouraging grades.

For more information please visit: http://equitorialexploration.com/

On behalf of the Board of Directors

EQUITORIAL EXPLORATION CORP.

_____________________

Jack Bal, Director

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS: This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Canadian securities laws, including statements regarding the Cat Lake, Tule, Gerlach and Little Nahanni Pegmatite Projects: statements pertaining to the ability of Equitorial Exploration Corp.(“EXX”); the potential to develop resources and then further develop reserves; the anticipated economic potential of the property; the availability of capital and finance for EXX to execute its strategy going forward. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions made by EXX in light of its experience and perception of current and expected future developments, as well as other factors that EXX believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Many factors could cause EXX’s results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward looking statements, including: discrepancies between actual and estimated results from exploration and development and operating risks, dependence on early exploration stage concessions; uninsurable risks; competition; regulatory restrictions, including environmental regulatory restrictions and liability; currency fluctuations; defective title to mineral claims or property and dependence on key employees. Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations and opinions of the Company’s management on the date the statements are made. The assumptions used in the preparation of such statements, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

