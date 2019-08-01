One World Lithium Announces Engagement of Montgomery and Associates

One World Lithium Inc. (CSE:OWLI, OTCQB:OWRDF) (the “Company” or “OWL”) announces that it has engaged Montgomery and Associates (“M&A”) to consult with the Company on its exploration program at its Salar del Diablo lithium project located in Baja California, Mexico.









One World Lithium Inc. (CSE:OWLI, OTCQB:OWRDF) (the “Company” or “OWL”) announces that it has engaged Montgomery and Associates (“M&A”) to consult with the Company on its exploration program at its Salar del Diablo lithium project located in Baja California, Mexico. M&A will consult with the Company and John Hiner, the Company’s Principal Geologist and Operator in planning the upcoming drilling program that is intended to reach a depth of 500 meters. M&A, from their Santiago, Chile offices has considerable success in recommending drilling and exploration programs to test lithium/brine projects in Argentina and Chile. M&A has worked closely with companies such as SQM, Millennial Lithium, Lithium Americas, Galaxy Lithium as well as numerous other lithium companies in South America and other parts of the world.

About Montgomery and Associates

M & A is a water resources consulting firm that also supports mine feasibility, permitting, and environmental impact studies. M&A’s client list includes most of the world’s major domestic and international mining entities. M&A’s headquarters are in Tucson, Arizona, and they have been working in South America since 1984, and have offices in Salta, Argentina, Santiago, Chile and Lima, Peru.

Doug Fulcher, One World Lithium’s CEO and President noted “With our second phase of drilling planned to begin this fall, we are pleased to have Montgomery and Associates as consultants. They have successfully assisted in completing exploration programs including drilling lithium/brine projects in Argentina and Chile.”

About One World Lithium

One World Lithium Inc. is an exploration company focused on lithium in brine projects. It currently has earned a 60% property interest with an option to acquire a further 30% property interest for a total of a 90% property interest in the 103,430 hectares (399 square mile) Salar del Diablo lithium brine project located in the State of California Baja, Mexico.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of One World Lithium Inc.,

“Douglas Fulcher”

President and Chief Executive Officer

For further information please visit www.oneworldlithium.com or email info@oneworldlithium.com or call 1-888-280-8128.

Forward-Looking Information: This press release may include forward looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Forward looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of the OWL, including the intention of OWL to proceed with the advancement of the Property. Although OWL believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because OWL can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. OWL disclaims any intent or obligation to update publically any forward-

looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from the those anticipated in such statements, important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the company’s expectations include: (I) inability of OWL to execute its business plan and raise the required financing (II) accuracy of mineral or resource exploration activity (III) continued access to mineral property and (IV) risks and market fluctuations common to the mining industry and lithium sector in particular. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-

looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond the control of the OWL. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information contained in this press release.

Click here to connect with One World Lithium Inc. (CSE:OWLI, OTCQB:OWRDF) for an Investor Presentation.