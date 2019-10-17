One World Lithium Announces Drilling Program Initiated on October 17, 2019

One World Lithium Inc. announces that the continuation of Phase III drilling program has been initiated at its Salar del Diablo brine aquifer property.









One World Lithium Inc. (CSE:OWLI, OTC:OWRDF) (the “Company” or “OWL”) announces that the continuation of Phase III drilling program has been initiated today at its Salar del Diablo brine aquifer property located in Baja California, Mexico.

Montgomery & Associates (“M&A”), the Operator, is sending Luis Gomez, a hydrogeologist who has extensive experience in drilling lithium brine projects in Argentina to supervise the drilling crews as to the correct procedures to core drilling and sampling. Three drill crews will be doing eight hour shifts to drill 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Four boreholes are planned for a total of 2,400 meters (about 8,000 feet) of exploration drilling. As previously reported in the news releases of September 24 and July 25, 2019, three holes are planned to be drilled in the vicinity of the previously drilled holes 1, 9, and 11. The initial exploration holes reached total depths of 194, 96, and 150 meters respectively. The fourth hole is currently planned to be drilled in the southern third of the property as an exploratory hole to help understand anomalous lithium-rich surface soil samples, and to help understand the potential relevance of paleo hot springs. Each borehole will be drilled to 200 meters with a mud rotary rig, and then drilled and sampled using diamond coring methods to the planned maximum depth of 600 meters or 2,000 feet.

The drilling program objectives are:

–to determine the possible presence of deep, brine aquifers that may contain economic concentrations of lithium;

–to collect representative, depth-specific groundwater samples for laboratory chemical analysis of major elements, in particular, lithium;

–to obtain drill core samples for laboratory analysis of drainable porosity that will assist in resource estimates; and

–to use borehole lithologic descriptions to identify hydrogeologic units and understand the stratigraphy of the basin, to help calibrate existing and future geophysical surveys, and to facilitate development of a hydrogeologic model if favourable lithium concentrations are encountered.

On reviewing the results of exploration drilling and sampling, M&A will recommend the next steps for the program.

Mike Rosko, SME Registered member and a Qualified Person as defined by the Canadian National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure contained in this news release.

About One World Lithium Inc.

One World Lithium Inc. is an exploration company focused on lithium in brine projects. It currently has earned a 60% property interest with an option to acquire a further 30% property interest for a total of a 90% property interest in the 103,430 hectare (399 square mile) Salar del Diablo lithium brine project located in the State of Baja California, Mexico.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of One World Lithium Inc.,

“Douglas Fulcher”

Douglas Fulcher, CEO and President

For further information please visit www.oneworldlithium.com or email info@oneworldlithium.com or call 1-888-280-8128.

