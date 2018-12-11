New Tech Lithium Appoints Chief Financial Officer

New Tech Lithium Corp. (the “Company”) (NTM: CSE) is pleased to announce the appointment of Carmen Amezquita CPA, CA, Senior Consultant, Malaspina Consultants Inc., as the Chief Financial Officer of the Company effective immediately.









New Tech Lithium Corp. (the “Company”) (CSE:NTM) is pleased to announce the appointment of Carmen Amezquita CPA, CA, Senior Consultant, Malaspina Consultants Inc., as the Chief Financial Officer of the Company effective immediately.

Carmen is a Chartered Professional Accountant with a strong corporate, financial and accounting background with over ten years of experience in the mining industry. She was previously a Senior Associate at Price Waterhouse Coopers (PWC) and has acted as CFO and Controller for both junior resource issuers and producing mining companies.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

“Rudy de Jonge”

Rudy de Jonge, CEO

Neither the OTCQX nor the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Statements in this press release other than purely historical information, including statements relating to the Company’s future plans and objectives or expected results, are “Forward-Looking Statements” within the meaning of Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and Canadian securities laws. Forward Looking Statements are based on numerous assumptions and are subject to all of the risks and uncertainties inherent in the Company’s business, including risks inherent in resource exploration and development. As a result, actual results may vary materially from those described in the Forward Looking Statements.

Key assumptions upon which the Company’s forward-looking statements and information are based include: the price of potash will rise and not fall significantly; the Company’s ability to secure new financing to continue its exploration and development activities; there being no significant changes in the ability of the Company to comply with environmental, safety and other regulatory requirements; the Company’s ability to obtain regulatory approvals in a timely manner; and the Company’s ability to achieve its growth strategy. These assumptions should be considered carefully by readers. Readers are further cautioned that the foregoing list of assumptions is not exhaustive. Although the Company believes that the assumptions on which the forward-looking statements or information are made are reasonable, based on the information available to the Company on the date such statements were made, no assurances can be given as to whether these assumptions will prove to be correct.

