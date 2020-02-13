Delrey Announces Share Consolidation and Name Change

Delrey Metals Corp. announces that it intends to change the name of the Company to Carlyle Commodities Corp.









Delrey Metals Corp. (CSE:DLRY, FSE:1OZ, OTC: DLRYF) (“Delrey” or the “Company”) announces that it intends to change the name of the Company (the “Name Change”) to Carlyle Commodities Corp. and to consolidate the common shares of the Company (each, a “Share”) on the basis of seven (7) pre‐ consolidation Shares for one (1) post‐consolidation Share (the “Consolidation”). The Name Change and Consolidation will become effective at the opening of the market on February 18, 2020 under the new symbol “CCC”. The new CUSIP number is 14307R101. Currently, a total of 35,526,605 Shares are issued and outstanding. Accordingly, upon the Consolidation becoming effective, a total of 5,075,229 Shares, subject to adjustments for rounding, will be issued and outstanding. There is no maximum number of authorized Shares. Computershare Investor Services Inc. (“Computershare”) will mail letters of transmittal to the shareholders of record on February 19, 2020 providing instructions on exchanging pre‐Consolidation share certificates for post‐Consolidation share certificates. Shareholders are encouraged to send their share certificates, together with their letter of transmittal, to Computershare in accordance with the instructions in the letter of transmittal.

