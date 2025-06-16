Maritime Announces Completion of Share Consolidation

- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Maritime Resources (TSXV: MAE) ("Maritime" or the "Company") announces that, further to its press release on May 26, 2025, it has consolidated the Company's issued and outstanding common shares (the "Common Shares") on the basis of one (1) new Common Share for every ten (10) existing Common Shares (the "Consolidation"). Each shareholder's percentage ownership in the Company and proportionate voting power remains unchanged after the Consolidation, except for minor changes and adjustments resulting from the treatment of any fractional Common Shares.
As a result of the Consolidation, the 1,124,952,780 Common Shares issued and outstanding prior to the Consolidation have been reduced to 112,495,278 Common Shares. The exercise price of the Company's existing incentive stock options under the Company's omnibus equity incentive plan, the number of Common Shares issuable thereunder, and the exercise price and number of Common Shares issuable under certain outstanding warrants have been adjusted in accordance with the Consolidation.
In connection with the Consolidation, the Company has obtained a new unrestricted CUSIP (57035U706) and ISIN (CA57035U7069), as well as a new restricted CUSIP (5035U870) and ISIN (CA57035U8703) in respect of the Common Shares issued pursuant to the private placement of units completed on April 9, 2025 (See the Company's news release dated April 9, 2025). There will be no name change or trading symbol change in conjunction with the Consolidation.
A letter of transmittal from the Company's transfer agent, Computershare Trust Company of Canada, will be mailed to registered shareholders providing instructions on how to exchange their physical share certificates representing pre-Consolidation Common Shares for new certificates representing post-Consolidation Common Shares.
About Maritime Resources Corp.
Maritime (TSXV: MAE) (OTC Pink: MRTMF) is a gold exploration and development company focused on advancing the Hammerdown Gold Project in the Baie Verte District of Newfoundland and Labrador, a top tier global mining jurisdiction. Maritime holds a 100% interest directly and subject to option agreements entitling it to earn 100% ownership in the Green Bay Property which includes the former Hammerdown gold mine and the Orion gold project. Maritime controls over 439 km2 of exploration land including the Green Bay, Whisker Valley, Gull Ridge and Point Rousse projects. Mineral processing assets owned by Maritime in the Baie Verte mining district include the Pine Cove mill and the Nugget Pond gold circuit.
On Behalf of the Board:
MARITIME RESOURCES CORP.
Garett Macdonald, MBA, P.Eng.
President and CEO
Phone: (416) 365-5321
info@maritimegold.com
www.maritimeresourcescorp.com
Facebook
LinkedIn
YouTube
Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:
Certain of the statements made and information contained herein is "forward-looking information" within the meaning of National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations of the Canadian Securities Administrators. These statements and information are based on facts currently available to the Company and there is no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Forward-looking statements and information may also be identified by such terms as "anticipates", "believes", "targets", "estimates", "plans", "expects", "may", "will", "could" or "would". While the Company considers its assumptions to be reasonable as of the date hereof, forward-looking statements and information are not guarantees of future performance and readers should not place undue importance on such statements as actual events and results may differ materially from those described herein. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking statements in this news release include without limitation, statements with respect to the Consolidation. All forward-looking information contained in this press release is given as of the date hereof, and is based on the opinions and estimates of management and information available to management as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.
Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
1h
Jp Cortez: Is America's Gold Really There? US Needs Full Audit of Reserves
Jp Cortez, executive director at the Sound Money Defense League, breaks down what to know about the Gold Reserve Transparency Act, a measure to audit the gold in Fort Knox and other places where America's gold is purportedly stored.
"A space on X will not suffice, and is not a substitute for a true assay, a true audit of every single transaction that that gold was involved in," he said.
2h
Sranan Gold Announces Further High-Potential Exploration Targets at the Tapanahony Gold Project in Suriname
Following the closing of Sranan Gold Corp.'s (CSE: SRAN) (FSE: P84) (Tradegate: P84) ("Sranan" or the "Company") oversubscribed private placement announced on June 12, 2025, the Company announces additional targets to its planned inaugural 10,000-metre drill program at the 4.5-kilometre Randy-Poeketi trend of the Tapanahony Gold Project in Suriname.
Each of the target areas (see Figure 1) has been identified by a combination Lidar survey, geophysics, geological interpretation, exploration data from previous operators, field work and, most importantly, local mining activity. The areas currently identified are referred to as Randy's Pit, Randy's Extension, Randy West, Poeketi Pit, West Poeketi, South Intrusion, Enard North and Enard South.
Dr. Dennis LaPoint, EVP Exploration and Corporate Development of Sranan Gold, commented: "Our expanded 10,000-metre drill program marks a major step forward in systematically unlocking the potential of our district-scale property. With an adaptive approach guided by rapid assay turnaround and new structural and lithologic data and analysis, we're confident this program will significantly advance our understanding of the project's scale and resource potential."
Figure 1: Priority exploration targets at the Tapanahony Gold Project, Suriname.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10997/255592_adc68cf7c43238a4_001full.jpg
Randy's Pit is the first priority for drilling, which is based on historical drilling by Iamgold and later mining by local miners at Randy's Pit.
Newly identified zone Randy's Extension is the southeast continuation of the Randy trend, where a potential granite contact — similar in style to mineralization at the Oko West gold discovery in northwest Guyana — may exist. This 1.6-kilometre trend will be explored while the excavator is in the area for drilling at Randy's Pit, leveraging mobilization efficiencies. The goal is to confirm the continuity of the Randy trend beyond its known limits. Drilling will follow.
Newly identified zone Randy West targets a parallel zone immediately west of Randy trend. Two ridges, each roughly two kilometres in length, display evidence of historical pits and alluvial workings, suggesting a nearby intrusive source. As the excavator works at Randy's Pit to support drilling, trenching will commence on these ridges to test for mineralization and to define drill targets along this parallel trend.
The Poeketi Pit target is the site of a recent gold rush starting in 2020. Active mining is characterized by a high-grade, fault-filled vein system. Drilling is planned on the 350-metre-long Poeketi open pit, which hosts five underground shafts, and the 150-metre-long New Pit. In between is a 260-metre ridge due to the fault-filled vein which will be tested first by trenching.
A trenching program is planned at West Poeketi on its southern region to delineate mineralized structures to select drill sites. A northeast striking soil sampling campaign toward the concession's northwest boundary will later be used to extend known mineralized trends and highlight areas for further exploration.
The newly identified South Intrusion target lies to the southeast of the Randy trend, where an arc of shallow auger anomalies closely follows the greenstone-intrusive contact, like Oko and Oko West. Historically, Iamgold panning anomalies in this area indicated a potential source of mineralization. This target region spans five to ten kilometres in strike length.
New identified Enard North and Enard South benefit from detailed Lidar coverage and extensive alluvial mining, both of which highlight the potential of the Enard concession. At Enard South, two large-scale folds were revealed by Lidar, supported by active artisanal mining. The fold axes correspond to catchment anomalies identified in panning by Iamgold. Focused mapping, sampling and auger drilling will be the primary methods to develop targets in this fold-hosted setting that has similarities to the Merian and Rosebel mines.
Qualified Person
Dr. Dennis J. LaPoint, Ph.D., P.Geo. a "qualified person" as defined under National Instrument 43‐101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this release. Dr. LaPoint is not independent of Sranan Gold, as he is the Company's EVP Exploration and Corporate Development.
About Sranan Gold
Sranan Gold Corp. is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets in Suriname. The highly prospective Tapanahony Project is located in the heart of Suriname's modern-day gold rush. Tapanahony covers 29,000 hectares in one of the oldest and largest small-scale mining areas in Suriname. There is significant production from saprolite by local miners along a 4.5-kilometre trend, where several areas of mining have been opened.
Sranan Gold is also exploring its Aida Property consisting of five mineral claims covering an area of 2,335.42 hectares on the Shuswap Highland within the Kamloops Mining Division.
For more information, visit sranangold.com.
Information contact
Oscar Louzada, CEO
+31 6 25438975
THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE HAS NOT APPROVED NOR DISAPPROVED THE CONTENT OF THIS PRESS RELEASE.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this release constitute "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws including, without limitation, the timing, nature, scope and details regarding the Company's exploration plans and results at its projects. Such statements and information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company, its projects, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. Such statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "expect", "believe", "plan", "anticipate", "estimate", "scheduled", "forecast", "predict" and other similar terminology, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. These statements reflect the company's current expectations regarding future events, performance and results and speak only as of the date of this release.
Forward-looking statements and information contained herein are based on certain factors and assumptions regarding, among other things, the estimation of mineral resources and reserves, the realization of resource and reserve estimates, metal prices, taxation, the estimation, timing and amount of future exploration and development, capital and operating costs, the availability of financing, the receipt of regulatory approvals, environmental risks, title disputes and other matters. While the Company considers its assumptions to be reasonable as of the date hereof, forward-looking statements and information are not guarantees of future performance and readers should not place undue importance on such statements as actual events and results may differ materially from those described herein. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements or information except as may be required by applicable securities laws.
6h
Quimbaya Gold Doubles Private Placement to $4 Million on Back of Strategic $2M Commitment
Upsize driven by cornerstone investment from a strategic investor group with a strong conviction in Company's Colombian exploration focus
Quimbaya Gold Inc. (CSE: QIM) (OTCQB: QIMGF) (FSE: K05) ("Quimbaya" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has upsized its previously announced non-brokered private placement financing from approximately $2,000,000 to $4,000,000 (the "Offering"), following a cornerstone investment from a strategic investor group with a long-term vision for Quimbaya Gold. No commissions are payable in connection with this strategic investment.
The Company views this as a meaningful endorsement of its regional-scale exploration strategy in Colombia and the progress made to date across its flagship Tahami project. The private placement is expected to close on or about June 27, 2025, and remains subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals. All securities issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a four-month and one-day hold period in accordance with applicable securities laws.
"To see this level of conviction from a well-informed, long-term strategic investor Group with an impressive track record in the industry speaks volumes," said Alexandre P. Boivin, President & CEO of Quimbaya Gold. "We've always believed in the strength of our portfolio, and this capital not only enhances our flexibility, it accelerates our ability to demonstrate that potential with our upcoming drilling campaign"
Up to 11,428,572 units of the Company (each, a "Unit") may be sold by the Company, pursuant to the upsized Offering, at a price of $0.35 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to approximately $4,000,000. Each Unit will be comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Share") and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one Share at a price of C$0.60 per Share for a period of 36 months from the issuance date of the Offering. Proceeds from the financing will be used to advance exploration on Quimbaya's 100% controlled gold assets in Colombia, most importantly the Tahami project in Segovia, adjacent to Aris Mining, and for general working capital purposes.
The Company appreciates the strong interest shown by new and existing shareholders and looks forward to sharing a more detailed operational update in the near future.
The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities of the Company in the United States, nor shall there be any sale of such securities in any State in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.
About the Tahami South Project
Tahami South is a 2,023 hectares gold exploration project located in the Segovia Zaragoza mining district of Antioquia, Colombia, one of the country's most prolific gold belts. The project lies just northeast of Aris Mining's Segovia operation and is centered on a structural corridor known to host high-grade epithermal vein systems. Quimbaya Gold is advancing Tahami South as a high-priority asset with potential for district-scale discovery.
About Quimbaya
Quimbaya aims to discover gold resources through exploration and acquisition of mining properties in the prolific mining districts of Colombia. Managed by an experienced team in the mining sector, Quimbaya is focused on three projects in the regions of Segovia (Tahami Project), Puerto Berrio (Berrio Project), and Abejorral (Maitamac Project), all located in Antioquia Province, Colombia.
Contact Information
Alexandre P. Boivin, President and CEO apboivin@quimbayagold.com
Jason Frame, Manager of Communications jason.frame@quimbayagold.com, +1-647-576-7135
Quimbaya Gold Inc.
Follow on X @quimbayagoldinc
Follow on LinkedIn @quimbayagold
Follow on Instagram @quimbayagoldinc
Follow on Facebook @quimbayagoldinc
Cautionary Statements
Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking information" as that term is defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking information. Generally, but not always, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends", "expects" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". Forward-looking statements herein include statements and information regarding the Offering, including its timing, intended closing date, intended use of proceeds and intended gross proceeds, any expected issuance of the Units or the Shares and Warrants which comprise them, a commitment by any person to purchase Units pursuant to the Offering, receipt by the Company of any applicable regulatory approval, the future plans for the Company, future expectations for the gold sector generally, the Colombian gold sector more particularly, or how global or local market trends may affect the Company, intended exploration on any of the Company's properties and any results thereof, the strength of the Company's mineral property portfolio, the potential discover and potential size of the discovery of minerals on any property of the Company's, including Tahami South, the aims and goals of the Company, and other forward-looking information. Forward-looking information by its nature is based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Quimbaya to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. These assumptions include, but are not limited to, that the Offering as described herein will close on terms materially similar to the terms described herein. The future outcomes that relate to forward-looking statements may be influenced by many factors, including but not limited to: future planned development and other activities on the Company's mineral properties; an inability to finance the Company; obtaining required permitting on the Company's mineral properties in a timely manner; any adverse changes to the planned operations of the Company's mineral properties; failure by the Company for any reason to undertake expected exploration programs; achieving and maintaining favourable relationships with local communities; mineral exploration results that are poorer or better than expected; prices for gold remaining as expected; currency exchange rates remaining as expected; availability of funds for the Company's projects; prices for energy inputs, labour, materials, supplies and services (including transportation); no labour-related disruptions; no unplanned delays or interruptions in scheduled construction and production; all necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals are received in a timely manner; the Offering proceeds being received as anticipated; all requisite regulatory and stock exchange approvals for the Offering are obtained in a timely fashion; investor participation in the Offering; and the Company's ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws. Although Quimbaya's management believes that the assumptions made and the expectations represented by such information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking information will prove to be accurate. Furthermore, should one or more of the risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements or information. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of Quimbaya as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Except as required by law, Quimbaya does not expect to update forward-looking statements and information continually as conditions change.
Click here to connect with Quimbaya Gold Inc. (CSE: QIM) (OTCQB: QIMGF) (FSE: K05) to receive an Investor Presentation
22h
Initial 2025 RC Drilling delivers strong results
Pacgold (PGO:AU) has announced Initial 2025 RC Drilling delivers strong results
13 June
Brunswick Exploration Announces AGM Results
Brunswick Exploration Inc. (“BRW” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce the results of its annual general meeting (“AGM”) of shareholders held on June 12, 2025. Shareholders holding a total of 80,309,202 common shares of the Corporation attended the AGM in person or were represented by proxy, representing approximately 37 % of the 218,274,932 common shares issued and outstanding.
Pierre Colas, Jeffrey Hussey, André Le Bel, Amy Satov, Mathieu Savard and Robert Wares were re-elected to the board of directors.
The shareholders also (i) approved the re-appointed Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton LLP as auditors for the ensuing financial year, (ii) approved the deferred share unit plan (the “DSU Plan”) adopted by the Corporation’s board of directors on April 30, 2025, allowing for a maximum of 2,400,000 common shares to be awarded as deferred share units under the DSU Plan, and (iii) ratified, approved and confirmed the stock option plan, as amended by the Corporation’s board of directors on April 30, 2025, allowing for a maximum of 19,400,000 common shares to be subject to stock options under the stock option plan.
Collectively, the number of common shares reserved for issuance under all the Corporation’s security-based compensation plans, namely the stock option plan and the DSU Plan, represents less than 10% of the Corporation’s currently issued and outstanding common shares.
The adoption of the DSU Plan and the amendment to the stock option plan remain subject to final approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.
About Brunswick Exploration
Brunswick Exploration is a Montreal-based mineral exploration company focused on grassroots exploration for lithium in Canada, a critical metal necessary to global decarbonization and energy transition. The Corporation is rapidly advancing the most extensive grassroots lithium property portfolio in Canada and Greenland.
Investor Relations/information
Mr. Killian Charles, President and Chief Executive Officer (info@BRWexplo.com)
Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; changes in equity markets; inflation; fluctuations in commodity prices; delays in the development of projects; the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry; and those risks set out in the Corporation’s public documents filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Although the Corporation believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.Click here to connect with Brunswick Exploration Inc. to receive an Investor Presentation
12 June
Harvest Gold Identifies 15 Primary And 10 Secondary Targets For Its Diamond Drill Program At Its Mosseau Project In Quebec
Harvest Gold Corporation (TSXV: HVG) (“Harvest Gold ” or the “Company ”) is pleased to announce the finalization of drill targets for its planned diamond drill program at the Company’s Mosseau Project, located in the Urban-Barry Greenstone Belt of Quebec (Figure 1).
Rick Mark, President and CEO of Harvest Gold, states: “Our geological team has done a tremendous job in compiling and collating the many datasets from the historic work of many companies in the northern area of Mosseau. They also built a new database for the central area with Harvest Gold’s 2024 air and ground programs data, captured using today’s technologies, layered over the data from historic work done sporadically. Drill permits are secured and a drill contract for a 5,000-metre program is signed. We are ready to drill.”
The planned 5,000 metre diamond drill program will focus on testing near-surface gold targets in two key areas of the property, the northern and central areas. (Figure 2, Figure 3, Figure 4). Both of these areas host similar geological, geophysical and structural features:
The more known northern area hosts numerous gold showings that remain open along strike and at depth.
The central area, and particularly the Kiask River Mineralized Corridor, has seen very limited historical exploration and was the focus of Harvest’s 2024 field work.
The drill targets have been developed through a detailed review and integration of:
- Historical showings
- Previous exploration work, including Induced Polarization and geological mapping surveys
- High-resolution airborne magnetic surveys
- Prospecting and reconnaissance mapping
- Soil sampling program
These exploration efforts have highlighted fifteen high-priority targets that can host significant gold mineralization. The planned drill program will also be the first systematic testing of the central area of Mosseau and is the beginning of unlocking the mineral potential of the Mosseau Project.
Permits Secured from Quebec Government
Harvest Gold is pleased to report that it has received the required Authorization to Initiate (ATI) permits from the Quebec Government, allowing the Company to proceed with its upcoming drill program. The ATI permits cover the planned drill sites and associated activities for the next two years, ensuring the program is compliant with all regulatory requirements.
Drill Contract Awarded to Forage Rouillier
The Company is also pleased to announce that it has awarded the drill contract for the upcoming program to Forage Rouillier Drilling, based in Amos, Quebec. Forage Rouillier is a highly regarded, locally-based contractor with extensive experience drilling in the Abitibi region. Harvest Gold looks forward to working with Forage Rouillier to execute the program safely and efficiently.
About Harvest Gold Corporation
Harvest Gold is focused on exploring for near surface gold deposits and copper-gold porphyry deposits in politically stable mining jurisdictions. Harvest Gold’s board of directors, management team and technical advisors have collective geological and financing experience exceeding 400 years.
Harvest Gold has three active gold projects focused in the Urban Barry area, totalling 377 claims covering 20,016.87 ha, located approximately 45-70 km west of Gold Fields - Windfall Deposit (Figure 1).
Harvest Gold acknowledges that the Mosseau Gold Project straddles the Eeyou Istchee-James Bay and Abitibi territories. Harvest Gold is committed to developing positive and mutually beneficial relationships based on respect and transparency with local Indigenous communities.
Harvest Gold’s three properties, Mosseau, Urban-Barry and LaBelle, together cover over 50 km of favorable strike along mineralized shear zones.
Figure 1: Project Location: Urban-Barry Greenstone Belt
Figure 2: Drill targets in the northern part of the Mosseau property (Geology)
Figure 3: Drill targets in the central part of the Mosseau property (Geology)
Figure 4: Drill targets in the central part of the Mosseau property (Magnetics)
Qualified Person Statement
All scientific and technical information in this news release has been prepared and approved by Louis Martin, P.Geo., Technical Advisor to the Company and considered a Qualified Person for the purposes of NI 43-101.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Rick Mark
President and CEO
Harvest Gold Corporation
For more information please contact:
Rick Mark or Jan Urata
@ 604.737.2303 or info@harvestgoldcorp.com
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward Looking Information
This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward looking statements". All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that Harvest Gold expects to occur, are forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur.
Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company’s management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.
