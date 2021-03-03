Controlled Thermal Resources: Advancing the Hell’s Kitchen Lithium and Power Project

Controlled Thermal Resources has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network









Controlled Thermal Resources (CTR), a public unlisted lithium resource and renewable energy company, is advancing the Hell’s Kitchen lithium and power project in Imperial Valley, California. The company is focused on delivering sustainably produced, battery-grade lithium products and renewable baseload power to support California’s clean energy mandates and to ensure a secure and reliable lithium supply chain in the United States.

Controlled Thermal Resources anticipates commencement of commercial production at Hell’s Kitchen in 2023. The production of geothermal power at Hell’s Kitchen provides CTR the ability to participate in California’s growing renewable energy market.

Controlled Thermal Resources’ Company Highlights

California location offers jurisdictional security in a stable US economy.

Staged production path, commencing with 20,000 tonnes lithium hydroxide per annum and 49.9MW of renewable power in 2023.

Designed to scale according to market demands with a total resource capacity to produce ~300,000 tonnes per annum of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) products and ~1,100MW renewable power.

Eco-friendly, closed-loop, direct lithium extraction operation powered by 100 percent renewable energy.

Significant Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) advantages over today’s primary sources of lithium production including, small environmental footprint onsite renewable energy no off-shore processing alignment with downstream customer sustainability mandates

Support by federal, state, and local government agencies.

CEO Rod Colwell appointed to the Lithium Valley Commission – A California Blue-Ribbon Commission established to investigate lithium recovery from Salton Sea geothermal brines.

Power Purchase Agreement secured with IID.

Advanced discussions with prospective lithium offtake parties.

Located near established infrastructure such as rail, interstate highways, and industrial water.

Proven management team with decades of experience in mineral, chemical and renewable energy industries, including geothermal development and operations in the Salton Sea region.