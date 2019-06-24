Lux Research Senior Research Associate Chloe Holzinger shared her thoughts and insight on what to expect in the battery space with INN.









Discussions around new technologies and innovations in electric vehicle (EV) batteries took center stage at this year’s Lithium Supply & Markets Conference in Chile.

Speaking with the Investing News Network on the sidelines of the show, Lux Research Senior Research Associate Chloe Holzinger shared her thoughts and insight on what to expect in the battery space.

She said one of the main changes the industry has seen in the past 12 month has been automotive original equipment manufacturers fully committing to battery electric vehicles and electrification strategies. She mentioned Toyota (NYSE:TM) as a specific example.

“(Also) one of the main things everyone expected last year was the adoption of nickel–cobalt–manganese (NCM) 811 cathodes more quickly than it has been,” she said, explaining why this type of cathode has been more difficult to commercialize.

“We expect NCM 811 to start to be mass produced by the end of 2019 to early 2020.”

The expert also shared her thoughts on what could happen in the event of a price spike for key raw materials such as nickel, cobalt and lithium. “A price spike could impact the chemistries that are really the most cost effective for automakers,” she said.

Holzinger also talked about solid-state batteries, which have been referred to as the “holy grail” of batteries.

“Solid-state batteries are still very much in the research phase,” she said. “I think one of the key areas of improvement moving forward is going to be on the development of metallic lithium anodes.”

Watch the video above for more of Holzinger’s thoughts on new battery technology and the challenges the battery space could face in the future.

