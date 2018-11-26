Cobalt

Benchmark Minerals Week: Cathodes 2018 Round-Up

- November 26th, 2018

Did you miss this year’s Cathodes conference? Here’s a round-up of the expert interviews we conducted at the show.

The Cathodes event, held as part of Benchmark Minerals Week every year, focuses on cathode demand, lithium, cobalt and nickel supply and battery megafactory build out.

This year’s conference, which ran from October 24 to 25, was a busy event for the Investing News Network (INN), which had the chance to catch up with industry experts and CEOs.

If you weren’t able to make it to the event, don’t worry — we’ve put together a quick look at the main highlights of the show and below we’ve gathered all the audio interviews we conducted with speakers at the conference.

Lithium:

Chris Berry: There Are Some Enormously Cheap Opportunities in Lithium Right Now

Chris Berry, founder of House Mountain Partners, talks about lithium stocks, lithium prices, IPOs and more.

Joe Lowry: Debunking the Lithium “Oversupply Myth”

In this interview, lithium expert Joe Lowry shares his insight on the market, the “oversupply myth,” Chinese prices and the positive surprises in demand seen in 2018.

Sam Jaffe: Global Market for Lithium-ion Batteries Will Double by 2020

Speaking with the Investing News Network at this year’s Benchmark Minerals Week, Sam Jaffe, managing director at Cairn ERA, talked about the future of lithium-ion batteries, new cathode and anode technologies and what’s ahead for the sector.

Ken Brinsden: There’s Still an Incredible Dynamic of Growth in the Lithium-ion Supply Chain

INN caught up with Ken Brinsden and Dale Henderson of Pilbara Minerals (ASX:PLS).

“I think the persistent theme is there’s still a healthy dynamic in terms of growth in the lithium-ion supply chain, there’s a significant requirement for growth in the raw materials supply base and that’s the opportunity Pilbara Minerals sees,” Brinsden said.

Anthony Tse of Galaxy Resources: Lithium Demand Has Surprised to the Upside

Anthony Tse, managing director and CEO of Galaxy Resources (ASX:GXY), shares insight on the lithium market and the company’s future.

“This year the demand has remained robust [even though] we’ve seen a little bit of volatility in pricing, in particular in China,” Tse said, adding that on the flipside, hydroxide pricing has remained strong in the last couple of months.

Howard Klein: The Short-term Mentality is Impacting the Lithium Space

Most market watchers would agree that lithium has had an interesting year so far. To get more insight on what’s been happening in the sector, the Investing News Network caught up with Howard Klein, founder of RK Equity and publisher of the Lithium-ion Bull newsletter.

Robert Mintak of Standard Lithium: Lithium-ion Batteries are Here to Stay for at Least the Next Decade

The Investing News Network had the chance to catch up with Robert Mintak, CEO of Standard Lithium (TSXV:SLL).

Standard Lithium is focused on advancing projects where production can be brought online quickly. The company’s flagship Smackover project is in a region of southern Arkansas that is home to North America’s largest brine production and processing facilities.

Cobalt:

Trent Mell of First Cobalt: Investor Optimism Will Return to the Cobalt Sector

To get more insight on the cobalt market, the Investing News Network caught up with Trent Mell, CEO and president of First Cobalt (TSXV:FCC,OTCQX:FTSSF,ASX:FCC).

The CEO of First Cobalt, which has operations in North America, shared why Idaho is a key geographical area. Mell said that developing a project in North America is positive because it is outside of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), and also outside China.

David Anonychuk: Cobalt Regions to Watch Outside the DRC

David Anonychuk, managing director of M.Plan International, talked with the Investing News Network about the cobalt market and what regions to watch outside the DRC.

Anonychuk, who has previously done due diligence on the ground for cobalt and copper projects in the DRC and Zambia, also talked about supply concerns and responsible sourcing.

RCS Global: Challenges and Achievements in Responsible Cobalt Sourcing


Nicholas Garrett, CEO of RCS Global, talks about responsible sourcing of raw materials in this Benchmark Minerals Week interview.

Nickel:

Jim Lennon: Nickel in Batteries to Grow Massively Beyond 2020

To get more insight on what is happening in the nickel space, the Investing News Network sat down with expert Jim Lennon, managing director of Red Door Research.

“At the moment demand from the battery sector represents a 4 to 5 percent of overall demand (…), however [this is growing] at a probably 30 percent compound average rate growth,” Lennon said, explaining that it will be a challenge to meet that increasing demand.

Anton Berlin of Nornickel: Nickel Demand for EV Batteries to Grow Significantly

At this year’s Cathodes event in Newport Beach, increased nickel content in lithium-ion batteries was a topic in many presentations.

To get more insight on what’s ahead for the base metal, the Investing News Network sat down with Anton Berlin, marketing director of Norilsk Nickel (Nornickel) (MCX:GMKN).

