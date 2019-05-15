Benchmark World Tour 2019, Vancouver: Notes from the Floor

This year’s Benchmark World Tour stop in Vancouver featured commentary on many aspects of the battery metals space, from tech to supply.









This year’s Benchmark World Tour stop in Vancouver has just wrapped up, and the Investing News Network (INN) was there to cover presentations from experts about the “new era” in the lithium-ion battery industry and electric vehicle (EV) space.

Now in its fifth year, the free seminar provided insight on the rise of lithium-ion battery megafactories, long-term battery raw material contracts, new battery technologies and other topics.

If you missed the event, here’s INN’s full recap of the show, which was held on Wednesday (May 15).

The day started with a keynote presentation by Benchmark Mineral Intelligence Managing Director Simon Moores. The expert, who has testified to the US Senate twice, shared his insight on the lithium-ion megafactory capacity that is in the pipeline and how demand for key raw materials like lithium, graphite and cobalt will be impacted going forward.

“As of May 2019 there are 76 battery megafactories in the pipeline, by 2028 1,713.5 GWhz of capacity is planned,” says @sdmoores #BenchmarkWorldTour #Vancouver — Resource Investing (@INN_Resource) May 15, 2019

“The battery cost is the decisive factor in the success of EVs but the availability of metals is key to the success or failure of the batteries,” says @sdmoores at #BenchmarkWorldTour #Vancouver — Resource Investing (@INN_Resource) May 15, 2019

Moores also touched on his most recent testimony to the US Senate and Benchmark’s summit in Washington, where he discussed the current state of the supply chain in that country. Moores highlighted the need for the US to step up and mentioned how newly proposed legislation could help the country in the coming years.

After Moores’ presentation, Marc Vogts, managing director at Magnis Energy Technologies (ASX:MNS), shared his thoughts on how to break the cost barrier via materials technologies and manufacturing efficiencies.

Other highlights of the seminar were presentations from companies including Standard Lithium (TSXV:SLL,OTCQX:STLHF) and Balmoral Resources (TSX:BAR,OTCQX:BALMF). Dan Blondal, CEO, director and founder of Nano One Materials (TSXV:NNO,OTC Pink:NNOMF), also took the stage to talk about his company and tech innovations that could lead to lower costs and increase performance.

At the event, the Investing News Network had the chance to talk to Vivas Kumar, Benchmark’s principal consultant, supply chain, before his keynote presentation about the qualification process for raw materials.

Vivas Kumar talks about the challenges and opportunities in the qualification process for raw materials #BenchmarkWorldTour #Vancouver pic.twitter.com/k7wJ8Tl5V5 — Resource Investing (@INN_Resource) May 15, 2019

“We expect the trend of OEMs and auto makers signing long term contracts for raw materials will continue,” says Vivas Kumar at #BenchmarkWorldTour #Vancouver — Resource Investing (@INN_Resource) May 15, 2019

“The next step after the contract is materials qualification, an intense and often under estimated process,” says Vivas Kumar at #BenchmarkWorldTour #Vancouver — Resource Investing (@INN_Resource) May 15, 2019

“Changes in government regulations are the main reason for changes in the qualification process of raw materials,” says Vivas Kumar at #BenchmarkWorldTour #Vancouver — Resource Investing (@INN_Resource) May 15, 2019

To close the seminar, Moores, Kumar and Gianni Kovacevic, CEO of Copperbank Resources (CSE:CBK,OTC Pink:CPPKF), answered questions from the audience in a fireside chat panel moderated by Jay Roberge, executive director of Tehama Capital.

Kovacevic kicked off the conversation by explaining the role of big oil companies and also touched on the importance of copper in the electrification of the world.

“All of the major #oil players have decided to increase their knowledge very quickly, 80% are looking at the EV space in detail,” says @sdmoores at #BenchmarkWorldTour #Vancouver — Resource Investing (@INN_Resource) May 15, 2019

“There is no turning back from EVs, and that’s why automakers will need to make investments in raw material supply,” says Vivas Kumar at #BenchmarkWorldTour #Vancouver — Resource Investing (@INN_Resource) May 15, 2019

“The general trend is for automakers to get involved in the qualification process because it ultimately has an impact on brand perception, they also want to get more involved because of costs,” says Vivas Kumar at #BenchmarkWorldTour #Vancouver — Resource Investing (@INN_Resource) May 15, 2019

If you missed Benchmark World Tour’s Vancouver stop, you can still hear from the London-based firm’s analysts, CEOs from companies involved in the space and guests speakers at the next seminars to be held in Europe, Asia and Australia throughout the year.

You can also check out INN’s interview with Kumar here, and click here to learn about the five factors defining the new normal in the lithium space according to Benchmark Head of Price Assessments Andrew Miller.

Securities Disclosure: I, Priscila Barrera, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: Standard Lithium and Magnis Energy Technologies are clients of the Investing News Network. This article is not paid-for content.