Cobalt

Investing News

Benchmark World Tour 2019, Vancouver: Notes from the Floor

- May 15th, 2019

This year’s Benchmark World Tour stop in Vancouver featured commentary on many aspects of the battery metals space, from tech to supply.

This year’s Benchmark World Tour stop in Vancouver has just wrapped up, and the Investing News Network (INN) was there to cover presentations from experts about the “new era” in the lithium-ion battery industry and electric vehicle (EV) space.

Now in its fifth year, the free seminar provided insight on the rise of lithium-ion battery megafactories, long-term battery raw material contracts, new battery technologies and other topics.

If you missed the event, here’s INN’s full recap of the show, which was held on Wednesday (May 15).

lithium free investors report

The lithium bears are quiet this year

Find out why the market looks good this year

 Give me my free report!

The day started with a keynote presentation by Benchmark Mineral Intelligence Managing Director Simon Moores. The expert, who has testified to the US Senate twice, shared his insight on the lithium-ion megafactory capacity that is in the pipeline and how demand for key raw materials like lithium, graphite and cobalt will be impacted going forward.

Moores also touched on his most recent testimony to the US Senate and Benchmark’s summit in Washington, where he discussed the current state of the supply chain in that country. Moores highlighted the need for the US to step up and mentioned how newly proposed legislation could help the country in the coming years.

After Moores’ presentation, Marc Vogts, managing director at Magnis Energy Technologies (ASX:MNS), shared his thoughts on how to break the cost barrier via materials technologies and manufacturing efficiencies.

battery metals outlook report 2018

Invest in the Battery Metals Boom Today

 
Click to download your free report

Other highlights of the seminar were presentations from companies including Standard Lithium (TSXV:SLL,OTCQX:STLHF) and Balmoral Resources (TSX:BAR,OTCQX:BALMF). Dan Blondal, CEO, director and founder of Nano One Materials (TSXV:NNO,OTC Pink:NNOMF), also took the stage to talk about his company and tech innovations that could lead to lower costs and increase performance.

At the event, the Investing News Network had the chance to talk to Vivas Kumar, Benchmark’s principal consultant, supply chain, before his keynote presentation about the qualification process for raw materials.

To close the seminar, Moores, Kumar and Gianni Kovacevic, CEO of Copperbank Resources (CSE:CBK,OTC Pink:CPPKF), answered questions from the audience in a fireside chat panel moderated by Jay Roberge, executive director of Tehama Capital.

vric-stocks-report-conference

Free insights from the experts.


Get valuable investing insights for the resource market in our new report

Kovacevic kicked off the conversation by explaining the role of big oil companies and also touched on the importance of copper in the electrification of the world.

If you missed Benchmark World Tour’s Vancouver stop, you can still hear from the London-based firm’s analysts, CEOs from companies involved in the space and guests speakers at the next seminars to be held in Europe, Asia and Australia throughout the year.

You can also check out INN’s interview with Kumar here, and click here to learn about the five factors defining the new normal in the lithium space according to Benchmark Head of Price Assessments Andrew Miller.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Priscila Barrera, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: Standard Lithium and Magnis Energy Technologies are clients of the Investing News Network. This article is not paid-for content.

lithium free investors report

The lithium bears are quiet this year

Find out why the market looks good this year

 Give me my free report!

Get the latest Cobalt Investing stock information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Cobalt Investing Delivered directly to your inbox.

Cobalt Investing

Select All
Select None

Related posts

Building the 21st Century EV Supply Chain
Magnis – Batteries supplied to US based Martac
YDX and Studio 41b open new Arkave VR Arena in Orlando, Florida
YDX to collaborate with Liquid Media Group to create content for Arkave VR and Game On Festival

Tags

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *