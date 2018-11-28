Argosy Publishes PEA Results for Rincon Lithium Project

Argosy Minerals is pleased to announce completion of the highly anticipated preliminary economic assessment for the Rincon lithium project in Salta, Argentina.









Argosy Minerals (ASX:AGY) is pleased to announce completion of the highly anticipated preliminary economic assessment (PEA) for the Rincon lithium project in Salta, Argentina.

As quoted in the press release:

Argosy Managing Director Jerko Zuvela said: “We are delighted to deliver the PEA conducted on the Rincon lithium project, which confirms that our project is one of the best new lithium development projects worldwide in terms of high investments returns, EBITDA margins and market significance.”

