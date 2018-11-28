Lithium

Investing News

Argosy Publishes PEA Results for Rincon Lithium Project

November 28th, 2018

Argosy Minerals is pleased to announce completion of the highly anticipated preliminary economic assessment for the Rincon lithium project in Salta, Argentina. 

As quoted in the press release:

Argosy Managing Director Jerko Zuvela said: “We are delighted to deliver the PEA conducted on the Rincon lithium project, which confirms that our project is one of the best new lithium development projects worldwide in terms of high investments returns, EBITDA margins and market significance.”

Click here for the full text release

