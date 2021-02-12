Alpha Lithium: First Mover Advantage in Exploring Argentina’s Highly Prospective Lithium Deposits

Alpha Lithium (TSXV:ALLI,OTC Pink:ALLIF) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network









Alpha Lithium (TSXV:ALLI,OTC Pink:ALLIF), presents a unique entry opportunity for investors as an emerging player in the lithium production space focused on highly prospective lithium production of its Tolillar Salar project in Salta province, Argentina. The company has recently received promising VES geophysical survey results at its Tolillar lithium project and is preparing permit applications for exploration.

Alpha Lithium’s flagship Tolillar Solar project is located in the northwest region of Argentina near the heart of the Lithium Triangle. Its highly accessible infrastructure connects the project site to Salta and San Antonio de Los Cobres by paved road networks, natural gas resources and a local skilled workforce. Alpha Lithium

Alpha Lithium is an emerging lithium development company focused on exploring its highly prospective under-developed lithium assets in Salta province, Argentina.

The company currently owns 100 percent of its salar with over US$10 million in funding.

The flagship Tolillar Salar project is located near the heart of the Lithium Triangle and is surrounded by multi-billion dollar lithium producers with decades of active lithium production.

The project site’s infrastructure strategically positions the project nearby accessible electricity lines, paved road networks, natural gas resources and a local skilled workforce.

Two geophysical surveys have supported theories that the Tolillar Salar property mimicked structural trends of the Salar del Hombres Muerto, one of the world’s longest producing lithium brine basins.

Alpha Lithium is primed for project expansion and permit acquisition as drilling campaigns are presently underway.