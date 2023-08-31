



Alpha Lithium’s flagship Tolillar Solar project is located in Northwest Argentina near the heart of the Lithium Triangle. Its highly accessible infrastructure connects the project site to Salta and San Antonio de Los Cobres through paved road networks, natural gas resources and a skilled local workforce. Alpha Lithium Alpha Lithium completed its drilling program at its Salar Tolillar project and announced a maiden resource estimate which includes 2.1 million tonnes of indicated, and 1.2 million tonnes of inferred lithium carbonate equivalent. The resource estimate also includes 7.4 million tonnes of potassium equivalent (KCl) in the indicated category and a further 4.8 million tonnes of KCI in the inferred category. The company recently released an updated PEA indicating US$1.7 billion (C$2.3 billion) after tax NPV8 with an IRR of 25.6 percent; US$8.2 billion (C$11.0 billion) of cumulative free cash flow over a 35-year mine life; and 3.7-year after-tax payback period from the start of production.

Following a series of acquisitions, Alpha Lithium now has 100 percent controlling interest over 5,072 hectares of land in the renowned Salar del Hombre Muerto, Argentina, making the company the second largest landholder (next to Posco) on the Salta side of the famous salar. The company has also concluded a vertical electrical sounding (VES) survey on the property in Hombre Muerto and is planning to acquire an additional 45 VES points. Alpha Lithium received the licenses to commence exploration operations at Hombre Muerto in January 2023. The company intends to drill up to 12 wellbores on the Hombre Muerto property, in addition to implementing several new VES campaigns. The management team at Alpha Lithium comprises industry professionals and experienced stakeholders with years of expertise in mining, exploration and capital markets. This well-connected team uses a proven de-risk approach, priming the company for significant growth in the global lithium market.

Company Highlights Alpha Lithium is an emerging lithium development company focused on exploring its highly prospective, under-developed lithium assets in Salta province, Argentina.

Alpha Lithium’s 100-percent owned, flagship Tolillar Salar project is located near the heart of the Lithium Triangle, surrounded by multi-billion dollar lithium producers with decades of active lithium production.

The project site is strategically positioned near electricity lines, paved road networks, natural gas resources and a skilled local workforce.

Alpha Lithium also controls a 100-percent interest over 5,072 hectares in the Salar del Hombre Muerto, making it the second largest landholder, after Posco, on the Salta side of the famous salar. The company has already received the licenses to commence exploration work at Hombre Muerto.

Positive preliminary economic assessment: The Tolillar lithium brine project has a PEA of US$1.7 billion (C$2.3 billion) after tax NPV8 with an IRR of 25.6 percent; US$8.2 billion (C$11.0 billion) of cumulative free cash flow over a 35-year mine life; and 3.7-year after-tax payback period from the start of production.

Well-funded with over $35 million in cash to continue working towards its lithium carbonate production ambitions in Argentina and 750,000 shares traded daily in Canada, USA and Germany.

Construction of the 120-tonnes-per-annum (tpa) pilot plant is nearing completion and is expected to commence test production of high-quality lithium carbonate (Li2CO3) in Q3 2023.

Key Projects The Tolillar Salar Project

The Tolillar Salar property covers 27,500 hectares and consists of 10 exploration concessions registered in the Salar de Tolillar basin in Argentina’s Salta province. With limited exploration history, and a strategic location nearby several lithium-producing heavyweights, the Tolillar Salar project puts Alpha Lithium in a unique first-mover position for significant mining success. The Tolillar Salar occupies an internally drained basin with much of the property’s rock formation dating back to the Ordovician period. This geological makeup has created a sediment profile that includes younger continental sediments, salt crusts and evaporite deposits. Alpha Lithium announced a maiden resource estimate which includes 2.1 million tonnes of indicated, and 1.2 million tonnes of inferred lithium carbonate equivalent and 7.4 million tonnes of potassium equivalent (KCl) in the indicated category, and a further 4.8 million tonnes of KCI in the inferred category. Project Highlights: Alpha Lithium is the exclusive owner of Tolillar Salar with acquired claims of 27,500 hectares.

The company has explored only 9,000 hectares (32 percent) of the salar, and completed drilling of 15 exploration wells, including two freshwater wells.

Started construction of the pilot plant and negotiated a US$385 million investment for 50 percent of the Tolillar Salar.

An independent freshwater recharge study has confirmed that the on-site freshwater source is more than sufficient to support the planned production facility. Location Alpha Lithium is located less than 10 miles away from Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM), which has a market cap of over US$3 billion and more than 20 years of production from the nearby property. Immediately adjacent to Livent is Posco (NYSE:PKX), with a staggering market cap of around US$20 billion. Posco has been very busy in the area, expanding on the lithium project they bought from Alkem (ASX:AKE) for US$280 million in 2018. The Tolillar project area has never been extensively explored, yet is located in prime territory, directly near a concentration of major lithium producers, providing a significant portion of the international lithium supply. With a project located in the coveted Lithium Triangle in South America, Alpha Lithium could be sitting on a potentially massive lithium discovery. Pilot Plant

The construction of Alpha Lithium’s 120-tonne-per-annum (tpa) pilot plant, which began in December 2022, is nearing completion, after which it is expected to commence test production of high-quality lithium carbonate (Li2CO3). The pilot plant is also anticipated to utilize brine from both the 27,500-hectare Tolillar Salar and the 5,000-hectare asset in nearby Salar del Hombre Muerto. The pilot plant aims to demonstrate that Alpha's promising laboratory DLE results can be repeated and maintained under industrial pilot conditions. It will also provide the company with important data upon which to base the technical and economic assumptions for use in economic analyses. Alpha Lithium designed the pilot plant with complete flexibility to allow operators to refine the design of the company's planned 50,000-tpa lithium carbonate plant.

Salar Hombre Muerto Project

Alpha Lithium owns a 100-percent interest in 5,072 hectares in the Salar del Hombre Muerto. The company is now the second largest landholder (second only to Posco) on the Salta side of the famous salar. The Salar Hombre Muerto project is bordered by Posco Holdings and Livent Corp. and is 10 kilometers away from freshwater sources within the Salta province. The area is known for world-class lithium brine quality, purity, production, cost and regime, and is a worldwide “central hub” of lithium brine mining. Alpha Lithium completed a VES evaluation indicating the presence of three large units. The upper unit extends to 44 meters deep, with very low resistivity values (0.3 to 2.3 Ohm-m) and is described as sand, silt, clay and evaporite facies, saturated with productive brines. The middle unit is interpreted as fractured and massive halite facies, with intercalations of sandy facies, and saturated with brines. The lower unit is characterized by moderate resistivity values (17 to 41 Ohm-m) described as sedimentary facies of the Neogene Catal Formation. Alpha Lithium plans to double the size of Alpha’s property with 5,700 additional hectares, which are already pre-awarded and contracts are being finalized. It is also planning additional VES surveys to determine the depth and areal extent of the brine body. Alpha has started drilling exploratory wells while working to complete a resource estimate and economic assessment of the project. In early, 2023, Alpha Lithium received the licenses to commence exploration operations at Hombre Muerto. The company intends to drill up to 12 wellbores on the Hombre Muerto property over the next 12 months, in addition to implementing several new VES campaigns. Project Highlights: Alpha Lithium owns 5,000 hectares and completed 56 VES points and a total of 28.5 km of VES lines.

An additional 5,700 hectares are in the process of being acquired.

The company received REMSA approval for an expanded personnel camp and has applied for several drilling licenses.