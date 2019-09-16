5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: Mason Graphite Sells NanoXplore Shares

The top gainers on the TSXV last week were Mason Graphite, Eskay Mining, Zenith Energy, NioBay Metals and Critial Elements Lithium.









The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) rose by 0.83 points last Friday (September 6) to reach 589.99 — an increase of 0.14 percent.

News from around the world was still dominated by ructions in China over Hong Kong, drama in the UK between it and the EU and attention turning to the Democratic debates while US President Donald Trump defunded Pentagon initiatives to build his border wall.

In commodities, gold dipped below US$1,500 an ounce last week, while copper jumped up to US$5,842 a tonne.

Speaking of commodities, here are the top five gainers on the TSXV from last week among the resources and energy companies:

Read on to find out what each of them have been up to recently.

Mason Graphite

Canadian mining and mineral processing company Mason Graphite is the 100 percent owner of the Lac Guéret graphite project, which is located in northeastern Quebec.

On September 10, the company announced that it had sold its 18.3 percent share in NanoXplore (TSXV:GRA) — a graphene production company — for C$28.2 million. The proceeds will go toward project development.

On the TSXV last week, Mason Graphite was trading at C$0.345 by Friday, up by 43.75 percent on the previous five days trading.

Eskay Mining

Toronto-based Eskay Mining is focused on the exploration and development of base metals projects in British Columbia, within the Golden Triangle.

News from the company has been thin on the ground, though there is a line of news out of SEDAR, where it has been posting updates. The most recent was on September 11, when Hugh M. Balkam, who is the president, CEO and director of the company, announced that his ownership of the company was increasing by more than 2 percent to 12.79 percent, and he had intention to increase that share to 15.54 percent.

The company was trading at C$0.135 as of last Friday, up 42.11 percent on the previous week.

Zenith Energy

Dual-listed Zenith Energy is an oil and gas company with a focus on countries with “strong asset protection” and a “business atmosphere conducive to stable and profitable production activities.”

With that in mind, Zenith is the operator of the largest onshore oil field in Azerbaijan, and on September 9 the company reported successful drilling results at its Jafarli oilfield there.

On the TSXV, Zenith was trading at C$0.075 last Friday — up by 36.36 percent over the week.

NioBay Metals

As its name suggests, Canadian exploration company NioBay Metals is focused on its James Bay niobium project, which is located in Ontario, but it also has a 72.5 percent interest in the Crevier niobium and tantalum project in Quebec.

Crevier was the subject of the company’s most recent press release way back in July, with the company reporting that it had performed an internal scoping study in response to rising niobium and tantalum prices and had decided to proceed with a metallurgical program on a 15 tonne sample from Crevier. Results were expected in the next three months — so hopefully soon.

In Toronto, NioBay was trading at C$0.285 on the TSXV, up by 35.71 percent over the week.

Critical Elements Lithium

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation is a Canadian resource exploration and development company focused on advancing its Rose lithium-tantalum project in Quebec.

The most recent news from the company was on July 8, when it signed an impact and benefit agreement with the Cree Nation of Eastmain, the Grand Council of the Crees and the Cree Nation Government.

Despite not having more recent news, Critical Elements Lithium was trading up by 33.9 percent at C$0.395 by last Friday.

Data for 5 Top Weekly TSX Stocks articles is retrieved each Friday at 10:30 a.m. PST using TradingView’s stock screener. Only companies with market capitalizations greater than C$10 million prior to the week’s gains are included. Companies within the basic materials and energy sectors are considered.

