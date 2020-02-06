Graphite

Investing News
.

South Star Mining Announces Positive PFS Results for Santa Cruz Graphite Project

- February 6th, 2020

South Star announced positive prefeasibility study results for its 100-percent-owned Santa Cruz graphite project.

South Star Mining (TSXV:STS,OTC:STSBF) announced positive prefeasibility study results for its 100-percent-owned Santa Cruz graphite project located in Southern Bahia, Brazil.

As quoted in the press release:

Richard Pearce, president and CEO of South Star, commented: “We have now submitted all the required permitting and licensing documents for the Phase 1 production facilities. We have a PFS highlighting a project with robust economics, low capital intensity, and low OPEX designed around a simple, proven flowsheet in one of the most prolific, high-quality graphite producing regions in the world. The detailed design of the Phase 1 facility is complete.”

Click here for the full text release.

graphite outlook report

Read our 2019 graphite report to find the best stocks on the market
Get stocks and valuable market data today


Get the latest Graphite Investing stock information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Graphite Investing Delivered directly to your inbox.

Graphite Investing

Select None
Select All

Related posts

South Star Mining Announces Updated Mineral Resource for Santa Cruz

Tags

Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply