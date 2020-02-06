South Star Mining Announces Positive PFS Results for Santa Cruz Graphite Project

South Star Mining (TSXV:STS,OTC:STSBF) announced positive prefeasibility study results for its 100-percent-owned Santa Cruz graphite project located in Southern Bahia, Brazil.

As quoted in the press release:

Richard Pearce, president and CEO of South Star, commented: “We have now submitted all the required permitting and licensing documents for the Phase 1 production facilities. We have a PFS highlighting a project with robust economics, low capital intensity, and low OPEX designed around a simple, proven flowsheet in one of the most prolific, high-quality graphite producing regions in the world. The detailed design of the Phase 1 facility is complete.”