Mason Graphite Commissions Pilot Plant for Li-Ion Batteries

Mason Graphite (TSXV:LLG,OTCQX:MGPHF) is pleased to announce the commissioning of its Li-ion battery materials pilot plant and provides an update with respect to recent activities of its value-added products.

The future coated spherical graphite and VAP plant (2nd transformation) would be connected to the concentrator (1st transformation) located in Baie-Comeau and would be fed with the concentrate produced by the latter. Mason Graphite would thus be fully integrated, from the mine site to coated spherical graphite, thus serving the international Li-ion battery market from its operations in Quebec. Once these operations are completed, Mason Graphite would be the North American leader, and a major international player, in the supply chain of transportation electrification and energy storage, two markets that, according to several independent research firms, such as Industrial Minerals and Benchmark Mineral Intelligence, have potentially high growth prospects.

