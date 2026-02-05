Spartan Metal's New Land Package includes Past Producing Yellow Jacket Tungsten Mine

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, Canada TheNewswire - February 05, 2026 Spartan Metals Corp. ("Spartan" or the "Company") (TSX-V: W OTCQB: SPRMF | FSE: J03) is pleased to announce that within its recently staked land expansion of the Tungstonia Claim block at its 100% owned Eagle Project in eastern Nevada, included the acquisition of the past producing(1) Yellow Jacket Tungsten Mine on the historic Yellow Jacket Claims. The Yellow Jacket Tungsten Mine is located approximately 2 kilometers (km) E-NE of the legacy Tungstonia Mine (Figure 1).
Rebecca Ball, Spartan's VP of Exploration, states, "Acquiring an additional, past producing tungsten mine in the district is an exciting development for Spartan as it allows the team to evaluate and explore both the vein system at Tungstonia and skarn type mineralization potential at Yellow Jacket. Our geologic work continues to expand the footprint of tungsten mineralization at the Eagle Project that commonly exceeds 1.0% WO3. The higher-grade material that was historically produced from the Yellow Jacket Tungsten Mine combined with the known production from our Tungstonia and Rees tungsten mines indicates a significant tungsten endowment in the district, and we are focused on expanding this district-scale exploration project."
The Yellow Jacket Claims were historically mined as a skarn style deposit with scheelite mineralization hosted within the favorable Guilmette Formation carbonates along the contact with the Tungstonia Pluton. The Guilmette is also in contact with the Tungstonia Pluton at the Rees Mine with known scheelite mineralization and along the southern edge of the Tungstonia Pluton where Spartan recently identified a large tungsten soil anomaly (Figures 1 and 2). The presence of this large tungsten soil anomaly at this favorable contact and its similarity to the Yellow Jacket and Rees mines suggests the potential for strong, skarn type mineralization at the newly identified tungsten target in the southeast portion of the Tungstonia Claim block. Similar projects hosted in Guilmette formation are Kinross's Alligator Ridge and Bald Mountain deposits and Ridgeline Minerals Selena project as a few among many others in Nevada.
The Yellow Jacket Tungsten Mine operated between 1943-1944 producing material averaging 1.12% WO3 that was shipped directly from the Yellow Jacket Claims (2). Two mineralized zones are presently known; an eastern zone that extends for about 100 meters (m) along strike with an unknown thickness and a western zone that extends for at least 335m and opens into an approximate 1m x 10m deep shaft (Figure 3). Exploration activities ceased at Yellow Jacket as government purchase programs for tungsten were discontinued, although the War Minerals Report (2) noted "the property is a promising prospect" and that additional development work is required.
Planned activities for 2026 include:
-
Additional soil sampling over the newly staked ground at Tungstonia (including at Yellow Jacket),
-
Geophysics over the entire Tungstonia Claim block and,
-
Diamond core drilling of high potential targets.
Figure 1: Tungstonia surface geology with tungsten soil density map showing the Yellow Jacket Tungsten Mine hosted in the Guilmette Formation with cross section line progressing through the previously reported tungsten soil anomaly. The close relationship and consistent WO3 grades at or above 1.0% illustrate high potential district scale exploration.
Click Image To View Full SizeFigure 2: A-A' Cross Section at Tungstonia claim block showing the relationship between the Yellow Jacket Tungsten Mine and previously reported tungsten soil anomaly.
Figure 3: Yellow Jacket Shaft
About The Eagle Project
The Eagle Project presents a unique opportunity to delineate one of the largest and highest-grade Tungsten ("W") and Rubidium ("Rb") districts in the United States. The Project consists of the past-producing (1) high-grade Tungstonia, Yellow Jacket, and Rees/Antelope tungsten (W-Cu-Ag) mines. Operations at these mines were from 1915 to 1942 with intermittent small-scale production occurring until 1956. Tungsten production from these mines totaled 8,379 units at grades between 0.6%-0.9% WO3 (3).
-
(1)A Qualified Person has not completed sufficient work to classify any historical estimates as current mineral resources or mineral reserves, and the Company is not treating any historical estimates as current mineral resources or reserves. Further work, including drilling and verification, will be required to evaluate the potential of the Eagle Project.
-
(2)Hobbs S.W., 1944 War Minerals Report #224, Wartime Studies by the US Bureau of Mines
-
(3)Nevada Bureau of Mines and Geology (1988), Bulletin 105 p213-217
The Project is ~36.5 km² in size and located approximately 120 kilometers northeast of the town of Ely, in the Kern Mountains of White Pine County, Nevada. The Project covers 9,033 acres consisting of 445 Bureau of Land Management (BLM) unpatented lode mining claims.
Three deposit types are present at Eagle; Porphyry, Skarn, and Carbonate Replacement (CRD) that contain significant or anomalous grades of Tungsten (W), Silver (Ag), and Rubidium (Rb) plus Cu-Sb±Au-Pb-Zn-Bi-As across three project focus areas that also includes the potential to recover W-Rb-Ag from the legacy Tungstonia Mill Tailings.
The technical information contained in this news release has been prepared under the supervision of, and approved by Brett R. Marsh, CPG. Mr. Marsh is President and CEO of Spartan Metals Corp. and a "qualified person" as defined under National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.
About Spartan Metals Corp.
Spartan Metals is focused on developing critical minerals projects in well-established and stable mining jurisdictions in the Western United States, with an emphasis on building a portfolio of diverse strategic defense minerals such as Tungsten, Rubidium, Antimony, Bismuth, and Arsenic.
Spartan's flagship project is the Eagle Project in eastern Nevada that consists of the highest-grade historic tungsten resource in the USA (the past-producing Tungstonia Mine) along with significant under-defined resources consisting of: high-grade silver; rubidium; antimony; bismuth; indium; as well as precious and base metals. More information about Spartan Metals can be found at www.SpartanMetals.com
