Magnis: Extra Fast Charge Batteries – Potential Game Changer

Extra Fast Charge results for unoptimised cells developed by Magnis Partner, Charge CCCV, LLC. (“CCV”), have yielded a potential game changer for electric vehicle (EVA manufacturers).

Over 85% charge achieved in 6 minutes.

Potential ability to shorten the charging times and thus enabling operational flexibility for EVs, convenience to EV consumers, and potential increase in run time for in-service EVs.

Low cost and sustainable processes are ethically aligned with the use of such designs as requested by EV manufacturers.

Magnis Energy Technologies Limited (“Magnis”, or the “Company”) (AUX:MNS) is very pleased to announce that Extra Fast Charge (“EFC”) test results for electric vehicles “EV”) batteries developed by Magnis Partner, Charge CCCV, LLC. (“CCV”), have yielded a potential game changer for electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers.

Extra Fast Charge Battery

Having attracted global attention in recent times, EFC shortens the charging times required by traditional EV charging, enabling operational flexibility for EVs, convenience to EV consumers, and potential increase in run time for in-service EVs.

Battery cells optimised for very fast charging are required to maximise charging energy efficiency and battery life. Magnis technology partner, CCV, is at the forefront of this technology development and has been working with end users being commercial EV manufacturers, to develop a future proof design for EFS batteries with a focus on low cost and sustainable practices.

