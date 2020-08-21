Magnis Energy: Termination of Chief Executive Officer

Magnis Energy Technologies Limited (“Magnis” or the “Company”) (ASX:MNS) announces that it has terminated the employment of Dr. Frank Houllis and that he has ceased his role as Chief Executive Officer of the Company effective as of today’s date.









Magnis Energy Technologies Limited (“Magnis” or the “Company”) (ASX:MNS) announces that it has terminated the employment of Dr. Frank Houllis and that he has ceased his role as Chief Executive Officer of the Company effective as of today’s date.

Messrs Frank Poullas, Executive Chairman, and James Dack, Executive Director, will continue to oversee the Company’s operations.

