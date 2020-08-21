Australia

Investing News
.

Magnis Energy: Termination of Chief Executive Officer

- August 21st, 2020
magnis energy logo

Magnis Energy Technologies Limited (“Magnis” or the “Company”) (ASX:MNS) announces that it has terminated the employment of Dr. Frank Houllis and that he has ceased his role as Chief Executive Officer of the Company effective as of today’s date.

Magnis Energy Technologies Limited (“Magnis” or the “Company”) (ASX:MNS) announces that it has terminated the employment of Dr. Frank Houllis and that he has ceased his role as Chief Executive Officer of the Company effective as of today’s date.

Messrs Frank Poullas, Executive Chairman, and James Dack, Executive Director, will continue to oversee the Company’s operations.

Authorized by the Board of Directors of Magnis Energy Technologies Limited (ACN 115 111 763)

Frank Poullas

Executive Chairman

Ph: +61 2 8397 9888

www.magnis.com.au

Suite 9.03 Aurora Place, 88 Philip Street, Sydney NSW 2000

Click here to connect with Magnis Energy Technologies (ASX:MNS) for an Investor Presentation.

Source

Graphite Marketing Outlook Cover

Read our 2020 graphite report to find the best stocks on the market

 
Get stocks and valuable market data today

Get the latest Australia Investing stock information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Australia Investing Delivered directly to your inbox.

Australia Investing

Select None
Select All

Related posts

Queensland State Government Approves Townsville Lithium-ion Battery Manufacturing Plant Feasibility Study
BAE Systems And Consolidated Edison Join CV4 On Extra Fast Charging Technology As Nyserda Provides Grant
Magnis: Extra Fast Charge Batteries – Potential Game Changer
Extra Fast Charge Batteries — Potential Game Changer

Tags

Tags: ,

Leave a Reply

×