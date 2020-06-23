Magnis Appoints The Hon. Troy Grant as Non-Executive Director

Magnis Energy Technologies Limited (“Magnis” or the “Company”) (ASX:MNS) is very pleased to announce that former Deputy Premier of NSW and leader of the NSW National Party, The Honourable Troy Grant, has been appointed as Non-Executive Director of the Company.









Mr Grant has built a phenomenal 30 year career of distinguished, decorated and accomplished public service to the people of New South Wales across government, law enforcement, emergency services, social justice, community and charitable endeavours.

Mr Grant became the State’s youngest person to hold the position as Deputy Premier of New South Wales in 2014, joining Premier Mike Baird in transforming the NSW Economy and in directing record investment into the regions. During his Parliamentary career, he served across a number of Ministerial portfolio’s drawing record investment and change in Police, Emergency Services, Justice, Hospitality, Gaming & Racing, Minister for The Arts. In addition, he also served as the Minister for Trade and Investment, Regional Infrastructure and Services, and Tourism and Major Events.

In 2019, following Mr Grant’s distinguished career in public service, he established a successful consulting & advisory firm, where he is currently contracted as a Strategic Advisor to a big four auditing firm, a world leading technology company, and adding to an already impressive list of clients, he’s been sought to lead resourcing projects for a number of State Governments across Australia.

Magnis Non-Executive Director, Troy Grant, commented: “I was immediately drawn to Magnis and what their story and vision offered. From the integrity and quality of the people involved, through to the world leading green credentials that Magnis possesses both upstream and downstream in the production of Lithium-ion batteries. I look forward to playing a major role to assist the growth of the Company and in facilitating partnerships for Magnis with Governments, Industry and communities.”

“Of particular interest to me is the Magnis goal of establishing manufacturing of lithium-ion batteries locally in Australia. This holds a strong appeal, as it’s an opportunity to lead the charge in the resurgence of local manufactured products, that are crucial to the future sustainability of our country and communities, leading to significant local economic outcomes and jobs growth.”

Magnis Chairman Frank Poullas commented: “We are delighted to announce that someone of Mr Grants calibre and experience will be joining the Magnis board along with recently appointed Executive Director James Dack. Together, they contribute extensive and diverse expertise as we systematically build a strong board and management team that I’m confident will instil confidence for our shareholders and in the market.”

Magnis Executive Director James Dack said, “I worked with Troy and saw his skills and abilities up close with the Police Citizens Youth Clubs (PCYC), where his communication skills, strategic thinking and ability to secure record funding for the charitable organisation were evident as to how he has built such a phenomenal resume without peer. I’m delighted to be working alongside him again in a Company I have such belief in.”

This announcement has been authorised for release by the Board of Magnis Energy Technologies Ltd.

