Lomiko Raises $560,000 Through the Issuance of Flow Through Common Shares

Lomiko Metals Inc. (“Lomiko”) (TSXV:LMR, OTC: LMRMF, FSE: DH8C) announces that further to its press release dated November 30, 2018, the Company has been successful in raising $560,000 and will issue 11,200,000 flow-through common shares at $0.05. A finder’s fee has agreed to be paid in accordance with the TSX-V policies. The Company will now apply to the TSX-V to close the private placement and issue the securities. All securities will be subject to a four-month plus one day hold period from the closing.

Proceeds will be used to complete further exploratory work at the La Loutre Property in the Refractory Zone in order to define a resource in compliance with National Instrument #43-101.

The issuance of the flow-through common shares and the payment of the finder’s fee are subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

For more information, review the website at www.lomiko.com, or contact A. Paul Gill at 604-729-5312 or by email at info@lomiko.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

LOMIKO METALS INC.

A. Paul Gill,

President and Chief Executive Officer

We seek safe harbor. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

