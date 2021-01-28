Lomiko Closes $1M Financing, Appoints Olympia Registrar

LOMIKO METALS INC. (TSXV:LMR, OTC: LMRMF, FSE: DH8C), (the “Company”) announces it has closed its private placement and raised total proceeds of $1,000,250.









LOMIKO METALS INC. (TSXV:LMR, OTC: LMRMF, FSE: DH8C), (the “Company”) announces it has closed its private placement and raised total proceeds of $1,000,250. A total of 13,336,666 units (the “Units”) have been subscribed for at a price of $0.075 per Unit, each Unit consisting of one (1) common share and one warrant exerciseable for two years at $0.10.

Finder fees have agreed to be paid, pursuant to the policies of the TSX-V. The securities will be issued February 1, 2021 (due to the change in transfer agent, as noted below) with a hold period expiring June 2, 2021. The net proceeds will be for general working capital.

The Company also announces the appointment of Olympia Trust Company as the Company’s registrar and transfer agent effective February 1, 2021. Olympia Trust will now be responsible for all transfers of the Company’s shares through their office in Vancouver replacing Computershare Trust Company of Canada, which has resigned at the Company’s request.

Shareholders need take no action in respect of the change in transfer agent and register.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. The securities offered under the offering have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), or the securities laws of any state of the United States, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, any U.S. Person (as defined in Regulation S of the Securities Act) or a person in the United States, unless an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

