Brunswick Exploration Closes Financings for Gross Proceeds of C$5.5 Million

Base MetalsInvesting News

Romios Announces $200,000 Non-Brokered Offering

Romios Announces $200,000 Non-Brokered Offering

Romios Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: RG) (OTCQB: RMIOF) (FSE: D4R) ("Romios" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the offering of a non-brokered private placement of up to 5,000,000 flow-through units (the "FT Units") for up to $200,000 (the "Offering").

Each FT Unit is priced at $0.04 and consists of one (1) common share and one (1) share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one (1) common share (a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.08 per Warrant Share until the date which is twenty-four (24) months following the Closing of the Offering.

Eligible Finders may receive up to 6% of the value of proceeds on the sale of the FT Units in cash and up to 6% of the number of FT Units sold in the form of compensation warrants. Each compensation warrant ("Compensation Warrants") issued in relation to the sale of FT Units entitles the holder to acquire one (1) common share of the Company at a price of $0.08 for twenty-four (24) months from the Closing of the Offering.

Funds will be used for exploration of the Company's properties in BC. All securities issued under the Offering are subject to a statutory four month hold period. The Offering is scheduled to close before the end of December and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, TSX Venture Exchange approval.

Insiders of the Company may subscribe for up to $50,000 of FT Units under the Offering. The insider private placements are exempt from the valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 ("MI 61-101") by virtue of the exemptions contained in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1) (a) of MI 61-101 in that the fair market value of the consideration for the securities of the Company which will be issued to the insiders does not exceed 25% of its market capitalization.

About Romios Gold Resources Inc.

Romios Gold Resources Inc. is a progressive Canadian mineral exploration company engaged in precious- and base-metal exploration, focused primarily on gold, copper and silver. It has a 100% interest in the Lundmark-Akow Lake Au-Cu property plus 4 additional claim blocks in northwestern Ontario and extensive claim holdings covering several significant porphyry copper-gold prospects in the "Golden Triangle" of British Columbia. Additional interests include the Kinkaid claims in Nevada covering numerous Au-Ag-Cu workings and two former producers: the Scossa mine property (Nevada) which is a former high-grade gold producer and the La Corne molybdenum mine property (Quebec). The Company retains an ongoing interest in several properties including a 20% carried interest in five of Honey Badger Mining's claim blocks in the Thunder Bay silver district of northwestern Ontario; a 2% NSR on McEwen Mining's Hislop gold property in Ontario; a 2% NSR on Enduro Metals' Newmont Lake Au-Cu-Ag property in BC, and the Company has signed a definitive agreement with Copperhead Resources Inc. ("Copperhead") whereby Copperhead can acquire a 75% ownership interest in Romios' Red Line Property in BC.

For more information, visit www.romios.com

As part of our ongoing effort to keep investors, interested parties and stakeholders updated, we have several communication portals. If you have any questions online (Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn) please feel free to send direct messages.

To book a one-on-one 30-minute Zoom video call, please click here.

For further information, please contact:

Stephen Burega, President and CEO - 647-515-3734 or sburega@romios.com

This News Release contains forward-looking statements which are typically preceded by, followed by or include the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "estimates", "intends", "plans" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance as they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements and shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such statements. TSX Venture Exchange or its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) do not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION, DISTRIBUTION, RELEASE, OR PUBLICATION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/149380

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Romios Gold ResourcesTSXV:RGBase Metals Investing
RG:CA
Romios Gold Resources (TSXV:RG) Logo

Romios Gold Resources


Keep reading...Show less
Romios Gold Reports Encouraging Results from Work on Three Projects in NW Ontario

Romios Gold Reports Encouraging Results from Work on Three Projects in NW Ontario

Romios Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: RG) (OTCQB: RMIOF) (FSE: D4R) ("Romios Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to report on the results of its summer field work undertaken on three of the Company's exploration projects in the North Caribou Lake greenstone belt (NCLGB) in NW Ontario (see Map 1). One week was spent exploring each of these claim blocks, with encouraging soil sampling results returned from the North Caribou River Gold Project (Map 2) and promising geological targets uncovered at Arseno Lake and Markop Lake.

Stephen Burega, President and CEO, stated, "The North Caribou belt is home to Newmont's world class Musselwhite gold mine and Romios is the only company actively exploring a pipeline of grass-roots to advanced projects in this greenstone belt." He continued, "Moving this significant group of assets forward continues to be a priority for the Company, and we are exploring various conversations to bring forward a strong funding partner to build on our successful results."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Romios Gold Applies to Extend November and December 2021 Warrants

Romios Gold Applies to Extend November and December 2021 Warrants

Romios Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: RG) (OTCQB: RMIOF) (FSE: D4R) ("Romios Gold" or the "Company") wishes to announce that it will make an application to the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") to extend the expiry dates of certain warrants as set out in more detail below.

The Company will make an application to the TSXV to extend 7,510,000 warrants (the "November Warrants"), exercisable at $0.08 until November 4, 2022, issued pursuant to the private placement financing which closed on November 4, 2021, for a period of one (1) year, from the original expiry date to expire November 4, 2023. There has been no change in the exercise price.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Romios Gold Expands High-Grade VMS System at The TOE Zone, Trek South Project, Golden Triangle, BC

Romios Gold Expands High-Grade VMS System at The TOE Zone, Trek South Project, Golden Triangle, BC

Romios Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: RG) (OTCQB: RMIOF) (FSE: D4R) ("Romios Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to report that field work in 2022 has expanded the known extent of mineralization at the TOE Zone on Romios' Trek Property in the Golden Triangle of NW British Columbia and continues to support an Eskay Creek or Kuroko VMS model for this untested high-grade Cu-Au-Ag-Sb target.

The geology and style of the high-grade mineralization at the TOE Zone are both very similar to the world class Eskay Creek Au-Ag deposit. The known extent of this mineralization was increased by 75% in 2022 and it is believed that there is room for substantial expansion as many of the showings trend off under overburden.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Romios Gold Completes IP-MT Survey on Trek South Target and Reports on 2022 Exploration Programs in The Golden Triangle, BC

Romios Gold Completes IP-MT Survey on Trek South Target and Reports on 2022 Exploration Programs in The Golden Triangle, BC

Romios Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: RG) (OTCQB: RMIOF) (FSE: D4R) ("Romios Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to report that it has completed an extensive exploration program on six of the company's projects in the Golden Triangle of northwestern British Columbia (see Map 1). Field work by Romios' crew began in early July and continued until mid-September. Assay results are now being received and compiled, and will be reported on when complete. Field observations on some of the claim blocks are very encouraging, particularly those from the Trek South Porphyry Cu-Au-Ag prospect. Many of Romios' projects in the Golden Triangle are close to the giant Galore Creek porphyry Cu-Au-Ag project held by a Teck-Newmont JV (GCMC) and currently in the final stages of a pre-feasibility study.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Romios Retains Stirling Merchant Capital and Natrinova Capital as Investor Relations Consultants

Romios Retains Stirling Merchant Capital and Natrinova Capital as Investor Relations Consultants

Romios Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: RG) (OTCQB: RMIOF) (FSE: D4R) ("Romios Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has retained Robert Samuel Grier of Stirling Merchant Capital Inc. (the "Stirling"), as an investor relations consultant to provide communication and marketing services. Stirling will be paid $3250 per month for each month that investor relations services are provided by Stirling. In addition to the foregoing stock option grants, Stirling will be granted 300,000 stock options exercisable at $0.05 for up to three years. Neither Stirling nor its principal, Sam Grier, own any securities of the Company directly or indirectly or have any intention to acquire any securities of the Company except for the exercise of stock options.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Xander Resources Closes $1,304,575 of Non-Brokered Private Placements

Xander Resources Closes $1,304,575 of Non-Brokered Private Placements

(TheNewswire)

Xander Resources Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia December 22, 2022 Xander Resources Inc. ("Xander" or the "Company") (TSXV:XND) (OTC:XNDRF) (FSX:1XI), a North American mineral acquisition and exploration company focused on the development of drill-ready battery and precious metal projects, is pleased to announce that, further to its news releases of November 17, 2022 and December 19, 2022, and subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the " Exchange "), it has raised aggregate gross proceeds of $1,304,575.03 through the issuance of the following non-brokered private placements (the " Private Placement s"):

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fireweed Closes Previously Announced Offering for Total Proceeds of $35 Million

Fireweed Closes Previously Announced Offering for Total Proceeds of $35 Million

Fireweed Metals CORP. ("Fireweed" or the "Company") (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF, formerly known as Fireweed Zinc Ltd.) is pleased to announce the closing of the non-brokered private placement (the " Offering ") first announced November 29, 2022.

Highlights

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
EMP METALS ANNOUNCES UPLISTING TO OTCQB

EMP METALS ANNOUNCES UPLISTING TO OTCQB

VANCOUVER, BC Dec. 21, 2022 CNW EMP Metals Corp. (CSE: EMPS) (OTCQB: EMPPF) ("EMP Metals" or the "Company ") is pleased to announce that it has obtained approval from the OTC Markets Group for listing of its common shares on the OTCQB under the symbol "EMPPF". It is anticipated that EMP Metals' uplisting to the OTCQB will provide greater liquidity and a more seamless trading experience for U.S. shareholders. Trading on the OTCQB will begin December 21, 2022 .

EMP Metals' common shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol "EMPS".

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
1844 Resources Completes Its First Reconnaissance Program on Native Copper Project, Gaspesie, Quebec

1844 Resources Completes Its First Reconnaissance Program on Native Copper Project, Gaspesie, Quebec

 1844 Resources Inc. (TSXV: EFF) (the "Company" or "1844") announces the completion of the 2022 work program (the "Program") conducted on the Native Copper project. The Program, completed between July and September, consisted of targeted prospecting, trenching and spot sampling, along with the rehabilitation of existing roadways. This work was driven by the results of a high-resolution magnetic survey, completed by Prospectair Geosurveys, combined with the compilation of all 2D historical data. (Figure 1) This data, combined for the first time in the projects history, allowed for a very specific and methodical summer exploration program.

The compilation highlighted volcano-sedimentary units of both the Observation and the Lake Mckay zones those two Members identified as metallotects demonstrated the presence of copper mineralization in five sectors known as Vondenbleau, Power, Ruisseau Cantin, Fer-à-Cheval and Triangle d'Argent. The best historical results were obtained on the Triangle d'Argent area, with values of up 4.14% Cu and 7g/t Ag over 1.0 m and 10.3% Cu and 21.3 g/t Ag over 9.0 m, both in trenches. Numerous copper nuggets were also obtained in volcanics at Triangle d'Argent. The description of the mineralization indicates that the model for the formation relates to Native Copper Orebodies of the Keweenaw Peninsula.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Emerita Intersects 25.1 Meters Grading 0.3% Copper, 1.5% Lead, 6.0% Zinc, 0.74 G/T Gold and 82.0 G/T Silver at La Romanera Deposit, Awards Contract to Prepare Independent Resource Estimate

Emerita Intersects 25.1 Meters Grading 0.3% Copper, 1.5% Lead, 6.0% Zinc, 0.74 G/T Gold and 82.0 G/T Silver at La Romanera Deposit, Awards Contract to Prepare Independent Resource Estimate

Emerita Resources Corp. (TSX-V: EMO; OTCQB: EMOTF; FSE: LLJA) (the "Company" or "Emerita") is pleased to announce additional assay results from the 2022 delineation drilling at the La Romanera Deposit at its wholly owned Iberian Belt West project ("IBW" or the "Project"). IBW hosts three previously identified massive sulphide deposits: La Infanta, La Romanera and El Cura. All deposits are open for expansion along strike and at depth.

Emerita has received assay results for 7 additional drill holes from the 2022 delineation drilling at the La Romanera Deposit. Presently, there are 14 drills on La Romanera deposit delineation and 1 rig continues to drill at La Infanta. Six drilling companies are engaged in the program. The Company has currently completed 100 drill holes at La Romanera, with another 14 in progress. At La Infanta, 77 drill holes have been completed to date and 1 hole is in progress. A video of our 14 drill rigs operating on La Romanera deposit can be seen at the link below:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Xander Resources Announces Additional Non-Brokered Private Placement and Increase in Private Placement

Xander Resources Announces Additional Non-Brokered Private Placement and Increase in Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Xander Resources Inc.

Xander Resources Inc. ("Xander" or the "Company") (TSXV:XND) (OTC:XNDRF) (FSX:1XI), a North American mineral acquisition and exploration company focused on the development of drill-ready battery and precious metal projects, is pleased to announce that, further to its news release of November 17, 2022, wherein the Company announced that it is proceeding with a non-brokered private placement (the " Private Placement ") raising up to $600,000 through the issuance of up to 17,142,857 flow-through units (the " FT Units ") at a price of $0.035 per FT Unit, it has increased the Private Placement to up to a total of $650,000 from the previously announced $600,000. All other aspects of the Private Placement remain the same as disclosed in the November 17 th news release

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Technical Director Appointment

Cleansing Notice

Director Exercises LRSOC Options

Filing Of F-4 Registration Statement

Related News

Cobalt Investing

Fortune Minerals Extends Option to Acquire the Alberta Refinery Site for the NICO Critical Minerals Project

Energy Investing

Forum Closes Final Tranche of Private Placement

Precious Metals Investing

Snowline Gold Intersects 338.0 M Of 1.3 Grams Per Tonne Gold Including 207.0 M Of 1.8 Grams Per Tonne Gold at Its Bulk Tonnage Valley Discovery, Rogue Project, Yukon

Battery Metals Investing

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Stock Option Plan & Issue of Options

Energy Investing

Virginia Energy Announces Mailing and Filing of Special Meeting Materials in Connection with Proposed Arrangement with Consolidated Uranium

Cobalt Investing

Cobalt Market 2022 Year-End Review

×