Berkwood Resources Ltd. buys back its position from Intact Gold Corp. on the Lac Guéret South Graphite Project

Berkwood Resources Ltd. (TSXV:BKR, FSE:BR2N (WKN:A2DNV4) (“Berkwood” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has exercised its right to buy-back the 2.5% interest acquired by Intact Gold Corp. (ITG-TSX:V) (“Intact”) in December, 2018.









Berkwood Resources Ltd. (TSXV:BKR, FSE:BR2N (WKN:A2DNV4) (“Berkwood” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has exercised its right to buy-back the 2.5% interest acquired by Intact Gold Corp. (ITG-TSX:V) (“Intact”) in December, 2018. Berkwood issued 875,000 units to Progressive, each unit consisted of one common one share and one-half warrant, with a whole warrant exercisable into an additional common share at an exercise price of $0.15 per share for two years. (Berkwood is currently trading at $0.07). The securities have been issued with the required four month plus one day hold period.

About the Company – Berkwood is engaged in exploration for the commodities that enable the modern revolution in essential technologies. These technologies are dependent upon the ethical mining and supply of naturally occurring elements and minerals that enhance the performance of energy storage systems and permit the development and miniaturization of new electronics and structural components for the new suite of innovative tools. The Company is led by a team with collectively over 100 years experience and whose members have been involved with the discovery of several producing mines. The Company is particularly pleased to have partnered with QC-focussed entities for the financial support of the Lac Guéret South Project.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Berkwood Resources Ltd.

Signed: “Thomas Yingling”

President, CEO & Director

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Investor Relations:

info@berkwoodresources.com or 1-604-343-7740 www.berkwoodresources.com

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information:

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect management’s current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions, which may prove to be incorrect.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Click here to connect with Berkwood Resources Ltd. (TSXV:BKR) for an Investor Presentation.