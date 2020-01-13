Wolfden Reports Positive Results from Pickett Mountain

Wolfden CEO Ron Little said the company was looking forward to commencing a follow-up program of geophysics and drilling this winter.









Wolfden Resources (TSXV:WLF) has reported positive assay results for a recent new discovery of a 200 meter-plus open-ended stringer sulfide zone that represents a new target horizon for additional massive sulfide mineralization on its Pickett Mountain zinc-lead-copper-silver-gold project in Maine, USA.

According to the company release, hole PX-001 drilled tested a 1,000 metre, coincident gravity and soil anomaly trend, situated 500 metres to the north and parallel to the main zone horizon that hosts 2.05 mt grading 19.3 percent zinc equivalent of indicated resources (9.9 percent zinc, 3.9 percent lead, 1.4 percent copper, 102 grams per tonne (g/t) silver and 0.92 g/t gold) and 2.03 Mt grading 20.6 percent zinc equivalent of inferred resources (11.0 percent zinc, 4.4 percent lead, 1.2 percent copper, 111 g/t silver and 0.92 g/t gold).

As quoted in the press release, CEO of Wolfden, Ron Little said:

“We are very pleased that this new discovery is one of the largest alteration systems identified to-date at Pickett Mountain and the recent whole rock analysis also indicates that the chemical signature of the rock is similar to that of the stringer zone adjacent to the Main Zone horizon. Our team believes that this similarity with the Main zone horizon, underscores the significant potential to add to the total resources of the project if, like the Main zone, this stringer zone is also associated with a high-grade polymetallic lens. We look forward to commencing a follow-up program of geophysics and drilling this winter.”

