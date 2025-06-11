Walker Lane Resources Webinar Highlights Strategic Path to Discovery and Value

Walker Lane Resources (TSXV:WLR) outlined its strategy as a high-grade gold and silver explorer focused on Nevada and BC in a recent webinar hosted by the Investing News Network.

In his presentation, Walker Lane President and CEO Kevin Brewer emphasized the company’s goal of discovering and advancing quality assets, then monetizing them near their peak exploration value.

“You want to find deposits, and then you start to maximize them. You may start a PEA (and) you may complete that. But at most stages, the best thing to do is try to sell the project at that (PEA) stage, because that will be the peak value,” Brewer said.

Two key projects were highlighted in the presentation. Tule Canyon in Nevada is drill ready, with historic mines, high-grade surface samples and a 5 kilometer mineralized corridor. Drilling is planned for late 2025. Amy in BC is a CRD-style deposit near Coeur Mining's (NYSE:CDE) high-grade Silvertip mine. It shows strong silver, zinc and antimony values, with gallium potential. Its proximity to Coeur Mining’s mill and Coeur’s right-of-first refusal underscore its strategic importance.

“A significant CRD deposit is located only 8 kilometers to the west of Amy, and according to Coeur Mining, which owns the Silvertip deposit and mine, it is one of the highest-grade silver-lead-zinc-critical minerals underground mines in the world, sitting within a prospective land package that includes the Amy deposit,” Brewer noted.

In 2024, Walker Lane optioned its Silverknife project to Coeur Mining in a deal worth over $6 million, with the potential for an additional $3 million.

Watch the full webinar presentation by Walker Lane Resources President and CEO Kevin Brewer above.